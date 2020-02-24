SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Gunning for VP? Elizabeth Warren Raises Eyebrows by Shunning Reporter's Bernie Sanders Question

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters during a visit to her field office in Las Vegas on Thursday, two days before Warren's disappointing, fourth-place finish in the Nevada caucuses.Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty ImagesMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters during a visit to her field office in Las Vegas on Thursday, two days before Warren's disappointing, fourth-place finish in the Nevada caucuses. On a campaign swing through Colorado on Sunday, Warren pointedly declined to criticize Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the front-runner in the Democratic primary race. (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published February 24, 2020 at 2:48pm
Print

How do you say “chicken out” in Cherokee?

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, still campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination despite an embarrassing fourth-place showing in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, was offered a golden chance to take on the race’s front-runner during a campaign stop in Colorado.

She didn’t just take a pass on the opportunity to slam Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, she openly dodged the question in order to attack former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg – a contender who hasn’t even been on a ballot yet.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

“Senator, you’ve been calling Michael Bloomberg a risky nominee,” a reporter asked. “Do you think that Bernie Sanders would be a risky nominee?”

Note the wording of that question – “Do YOU think that BERNIE SANDERS would be a risky nominee?”

There wasn’t a lot of ambiguity there, but Warren chose to answer a separate question entirely.

“I think that Michael Bloomberg is the riskiest candidate,” she said.

When another reporter interjected that the question was, in fact, about Sanders, Warren simply said “I heard you” and pressed on.

“I think that Michael Bloomberg is the riskiest candidate standing on that stage,” she said, in an apparent reference to Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas. “Because of his history of hiding his taxes. His history of harassment of women. And his history of defending racist colleagues. I think I am the least risky candidate to stand on that debate stage…

“I think it’s clear right now that the Democratic Party wants to see a progressive, and I’m a progressive.”

Really. Well, Warren might have heard that there’s another “progressive” in the race – a “progressive” named Sanders. (He was the one the question was about, in fact.)

He’s so progressive that he’s opposed to the whole capitalist system that helped build the United States and is urging full-blown, collectivist socialism on a country that was founded on the idea of individual liberty.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that Warren doesn’t think that’s a risky idea at all. It could well be that she’s put that Harvard Law brain to work and decided that a country enjoying a humming economy and low unemployment is willing to go all in on a government and economic system that has filled the world with misery.

RELATED: Warren Feeds Anti-Cop Hate, Makes It Sound Like Cops Have Abused Every Black Woman in US

It could also be that after three straight primary-season losses, with her prospects of winning the nomination disappearing by the day, Warren has decided the best she can hope for out of the 2020 campaign is a prospective No. 2 slot as Sanders’ vice president pick.

And since answering the reporter’s question in Colorado by criticizing Sanders would be a sure way to scotch that – she simply chickened out.

That, at least, was the interpretation of a fair number of social media users.

No one grows up wanting to be vice president, and no woman with a self-regard like Warren could probably see herself easily in the role, but given that the alternative is ignominy, it might not look too bad.

And to apply a mercilessly actuarial approach to the question, let’s face it, anyone who was vice president in the administration of Bernie Sanders — a 78-year-old who has already survived one serious heart attack on the campaign trail – has a better than usual chance of calling the shots in the Oval Office someday.

And this one made an excellent point:

The traditional role of a vice presidential candidate in American campaigns has evolved into acting as the “attack dog” to let the presidential nominee – as much as possible — remain grandly above the fray.

Considering that one of the candidates running in November is President Donald Trump – a man with a demonstrated willingness to join the fray with relish – and the Democratic front-runner at this point is Sanders – another guy not exactly known as a shrinking violet – it’s doubtful that the “attack dog” mode will be in play.

Do you think Elizabeth Warren is seeking a vice president slot now?

Still, Warren’s biting commentary made it clear if anyone doubted that she would suit the bill admirably.

It’s not surprising that Warren went on the attack in Colorado – a failing candidate has little to lose by lashing out. But it’s generally considered more productive to attack the front-runner in the race.

The Massachusetts senator, who’s probably best known for her deceitful career of passing herself off as having Cherokee ancestors, then ludicrously failing in her attempt to prove it with a DNA test, was handed a free pass to take on the man currently rolling over all opponents in the Democratic field.

Warren not only bypassed that opportunity to hit Sanders, she openly dismissed it with a condescending “I heard you” before continuing her jeremiad against Bloomberg.

Warren and her dwindling supporters might try to pass it off as an attack on a man she considers a threat to progressive principles, but the rest of the world is likely to see it in a different way entirely:

She had a chance to hit Sanders and she chickened out.

A vice presidential slot could be at stake.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Gunning for VP? Elizabeth Warren Raises Eyebrows by Shunning Reporter's Bernie Sanders Question
Joy Behar Claims She Was Never 'All In' for Bernie, Meghan McCain Brings Up Evidence to the Contrary
Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response
Trump Hits Back at Dem Senator for Secret Meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister
Even Gutfeld Groans at Epic Moment Jesse Watters Rips Up Donna Brazile's Notes on Live TV
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×