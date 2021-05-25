Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s wife took no prisoners in a Twitter thread blasting political extremists, following a death threat sent to their house.

“I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan, to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence just this weekend,” Kelley wrote.

“For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries. The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a ‘hero’ and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to ‘step up’. Why is he still teaching?”

“I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their ‘empathy and compassion’ in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties.”

“We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns,” Paul concluded.

The package sent to the Pauls’ Kentucky home contained white powder and a note saying “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf***er,” according to Axios.

Paul’s neighbor was sentenced to eight months behind bars as well as six months home confinement for breaking the senator’s ribs in a 2017 dispute over yard maintenance, NBC News reported in July.

Unfortunately, the senator’s attacker was elevated to martyrdom by hyper-partisans who get a thrill out of seeing their political opponents in pain.

That makes this latest incident extra disturbing.

A tweet by Richard Marx, who was apparently a famous singer in the 1980s and ’90s (don’t ask me, I was born in 2003), went viral on Sunday, just the day before the package arrived, praising Paul’s neighbor.

“If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx tweeted in a post that’s no longer available.

As an outspoken libertarian, Rand Paul is an object of loathing on the left. But his clash during a Senate committee hearing in March with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been one of his biggest moments in the news.

During the hearing, Paul grilled Fauci over the origins of the coronavirus, exaggerating the need for masking, and accused Fauci of overstepping his bounds of power.

It is unsurprising at this point that activists — particularly those on the left — will openly and proudly call for hostile acts against politicians they disagree with, because they have a fundamental belief that their opponents are evil.

Even if there is no connection between Marx’s tweet and the dangerous situation that followed, it is absolutely despicable that this behavior is acceptable in the current political climate.

Feel free to dislike any politician you want, but this mob mentality is becoming increasingly mainstream and urgently needs to be stopped.

