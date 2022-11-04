Parler Share
Gunshot Fired at Family Home of GOP Congressional Candidate, Barely Misses His Kids

 By Jack Davis  November 4, 2022 at 8:11am
A mid-October shooting incident sent a bullet into a house where the children of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan of North Carolina were staying at the time.

Harrigan is in a contested race against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District.

On Oct. 18, one shot was fired through the window of a house in Hickory that belongs to Harrigan’s parents, Brandon Craft, Harrigan’s campaign manager, said, according to the Carolina Journal.


Craft said that Harrigan’s children, who often sleep at the home, were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Harrigan referred to the incident in a recent tweet, saying in part, “A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission,” the tweet said in part.

The bullet struck a window in the home’s laundry room, according to the Charlotte Observer, citing a police report.

Has the left incited political violence across America this year?

Marla Harrigan, 74, told the Associated Press that she and her husband James Harrigan were watching television down the hall from the room at the time of the incident.

She said the children, ages 3 and 5, were asleep in a bedroom directly above the laundry room. The bullet was fired from the direction of a heavily wooded area, she said.

The two children had lived with Harrigan’s parents for much of the campaign, she said, but are now living outside of the state “out of an abundance of caution after the shooting.”

“It’s just disconcerting, especially with the children there,” she said. “This campaign is so stressful, and we feel so badly for our son because, you know, he’s terribly stressed about his children … and now they’re gone, they’re not with their parents and it’s just very, very disruptive.”

Jordan Shaw, a representative of Harrigan’s campaign, said the campaign has submitted the numerous death threats that have been received to the police.

Kristen Hart, a representative of the Hickory Police Department said police have not arrested anyone in connection with the incident, according to the Carolina Journal.



“No one was injured, but the officers investigating did find evidence of a bullet casing which is being looked into,” Hart said.

Reports from WBT-TV indicated the FBI is involved in the investigation.

In the aftermath of the revelation of the incident, Jackson pulled a campaign ad that included an image of a home owned by Harrigan, according to WBTV-TV. The house in the ad was not the one targeted in the incident,

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
