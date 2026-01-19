Share
Commentary
Anti-ICE protesters and/or agitators gather outside of the Whipple federal building on Jan. 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Commentary
Anti-ICE protesters and/or agitators gather outside of the Whipple federal building on Jan. 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Gut-Punch: Image of Man Comforting Little Boy During Leftist Attack on Christians Should Be Seared Onto Our Brains Forever

 By Joe Saunders  January 19, 2026 at 11:57am
Share

When it comes to Sunday’s sacrilege in St. Paul, Minnesota, one image stands out.

It’s not the raised fists of the mob who stormed Cities Church. It’s not the mad, hectoring face of a white progressive pontificating about “Latino and Somali brothers and sisters.”

It’s the image of a what appears to be a father comforting a young son faced with terror in a house of worship — and it has struck a chord.

The picture was publicized by Denny Burk, a pastor and professor at Boyce College, a Christian institution in Louisville, Kentucky.

It’s a still shot from a video depicting the mayhem visited on the church in the middle of Sunday services by protesters aiming to make a point about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in St. Paul and neighboring Minneapolis.

But it’s a moment that goes to the heart of the conflict being played out in Minnesota and across the country as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration continues.

For leftists, the preferred image is of defiant protesters raising their fists against The Man. Failing that, there’s always sob-sister treatment by the establishment media of agitators who come to bad ends — like the ICE-attacking Renee Good in Minneapolis.

But for the saner sort — the majority of Americans who elected Trump in 2024 in large part because of his vows to clean up the illegal immigration disaster foisted on the country by thankfully former President Joe Biden — it’s the image of innocents that matters. And few things are more innocent than a young child in church with a family.

Related:
Video: Unhinged Don Lemon Calls Nicki Minaj a Fake Black Person After She Demands 'That Thug' Be Thrown in Jail for Church Invasion

Burk’s video of the church invasion had nearly 700,000 views by early afternoon Monday. His separate post with the still of the boy had just over 180,000. And virtually all of them shared the punch-in-the-gut outrage Burk communicated with his caption: “I’m never going to forget this image. A lot of us aren’t.”

Of course, there were a few critics who got clever — one published a post using Burk’s verbatim caption, but with a picture from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion. (You can bet he thinks he’s the cat’s pajamas for coming up with that one.)

But the reality is that these “protesters” crossed a very big, fat, red line.

It’s true that the majority of Americans don’t attend church services regularly, but it’s equally true that most Americans have some respect for religious faith. (There’s a reason parking lots and pews are packed on Christmas and Easter.)

Storming churches is not the way to attract their support.

Making children cry is no way to do it either.

And making children cry while they’re in church is one of those 80-20 issues leftists keep getting on the wrong side of, like, say, stopping massive welfare fraud, keeping men from competing against women in women’s sports or prohibiting the sexual mutilation of children. (Seriously, how do these people live with themselves?)

The American left in the 21st century is in the truly weird — utterly untenable — position of being thoroughly morally corrupt while claiming the mantle of morality on every question.

That still shot from the St. Paul church is a little picture of a big moment.

And in the big picture, the left can’t last.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Trump Immediately Delivers a Big 'Told You So' to 'So-Called Experts' at Davos
Air Force One Forced to Turn Around and Make Unscheduled Landing During Trump's Trip to Europe
Cities Church Issues Full-Throated Response to Invasion of their Sunday Worship Service by Leftist Agitators
ALERT: Dem Rep Publicly Supports Assault on Christian Worship Service by Leftist Agitators
Gut-Punch: Image of Man Comforting Little Boy During Leftist Attack on Christians Should Be Seared Onto Our Brains Forever
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation