Ann Dorn, the wife of former police captain David Dorn who was killed during St. Louis, Missouri, riots on June 2, gave an emotional speech about her husband’s death during Thursday night of the Republican National Convention.

David Dorn, 77, attempted to stop the looting of a pawn store when looters shot and killed him.

His wife, Ann, fought back tears as she recounted the events of her husband’s passing and pleaded with demonstrators to stop the violence.

She revealed that the owner of the pawnshop, a man named Lee, had been a close personal friend of David’s.

“David met him when Lee was just a kid after members of his family were attacked and murdered. Dave took a special interest in the boy. They bonded and their friendship grew and remained strong throughout the years,” Ann Dorn said.

Whenever the pawn shop’s alarm went off, Ann explained, the security company would call David Dorn. On the morning of June 2, Dorn responded to a call amidst the ongoing riots.

“This time he didn’t wake me up to tell me,” Ann Dorn said, fighting back tears. “He probably knew I would have tried to stop him or insist on going with him.

“As I slept, looters were ransacking the shop. They shot and killed David in cold blood and then live-streamed his execution and his last moments on Earth.”

“I relive that horror in my mind every single day. My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we’re witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change.”

She continued by asking how the rioters could be so “callous” and “indifferent” toward human life.

“This isn’t a video game were you can commit mayhem and then just hit reset and bring all the characters back to life,” Ann Dorn said.

“David is never, never coming back to me. He was murdered by people who didn’t know and just didn’t care. He would have done anything to help them. Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest.”

“They do not safeguard black lives. They only destroy them.”

Her speech received rave reviews from listeners who applauded the speech’s emotional resonance.

Listening to Mrs. Dorn relay this story is making me so angry. Just heartbreaking. Every Democrat should be forced to watch this. INJUSTICE. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 28, 2020

This video from David Dorn’s widow is an absolute gut punch. My goodness. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 28, 2020

“Violence and destruction are never legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard Black Lives, they only destroy them.” Ann Dorn’s riveting speech to the RNC is the gut punch – and the reality check – America needs right now. pic.twitter.com/c9llvuzx5M — Kyle Becker 🇺🇸 (@kylenabecker) August 28, 2020

