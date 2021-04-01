Gut-Wrenching Video Shows Human Smugglers Drop Little Kids from Border Wall Into America

Predatory human smugglers are raking in boatloads of cash to illegally traffic migrants across the U.S. border — even it means dumping toddlers in the desert as if they were bags of trash.

A disturbing surveillance video released by Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez of the Border Patrol’s El Paso, Texas, sector shows a smuggler straddling a 14-foot wall near Mount Cristo Rey, New Mexico.

The smuggler then callously threw two small children over the wall and abandoned them in the desert on the U.S. side of the barrier.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

TRENDING: Texas Senate Passes Bill Forbidding Social Media Companies from Censoring Residents Over Political Views

The two unaccompanied girls, ages 3 and 5, are sisters from Ecuador, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The girls were immediately taken to a local hospital, where they were examined and medically cleared.

They were in Border Patrol custody pending placement by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent utilizing camera technology observed a smuggler dropping two young children from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high border barrier,” the CPB statement read.

“Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately fled the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line.”

Chavez said she was “appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier.”

She credited Border Patrol agents for their vigilance in rendering immediate aid to the children, who “would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours” without their intervention.

Reminder: Democrats and their media minions have repeatedly demonized the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and even pushed legislation to “abolish ICE.”

Meanwhile, these agents are scrambling to help the tens of thousands of unaccompanied children abandoned at the border and the scores of illegal aliens who get sick during their deadly trek.

Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez told KVEO that mother paid smugglers $3,500 to cross the Rio Grande River into the U.S. The mom was assaulted by the smugglers in Mexico and

while crossing the river, the 6-month-old baby was thrown out of the raft and rescued by our BP and DPS pic.twitter.com/hQuDd70fS8 — Mayra Flores For Congress🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) March 30, 2021

RELATED: As Biden's Border Crisis Intensifies, Kamala Harris Still Hasn't Held a Press Conference After Being Put in Charge

Leftists such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York repeatedly slammed then-President Donald Trump as heartless and racist for housing unaccompanied children in migrant holding facilities.

In 2018, she even staged a shameless photo op where she wore bright-red lipstick and faux-cried in front of an empty parking lot near a migrant center.

Come down and visit them then. They’re your cages now pic.twitter.com/bcG9r5Rguu — Richard (@RichardDeKoch1) March 31, 2021

Fast-forward to now — when the Biden administration has more than double the number of “kids in cages” that Trump had — and AOC won’t condemn the crisis.

THREAD — Reporters toured the temporary border facility in Donna, TX today. The Biden admin allowed pooled coverage for the first time. We saw a “pod” designed for 32 migrant children under CDC guidelines now holding 615. The facility is at 1700% pandemic capacity. 📸:TV Pool pic.twitter.com/cJTPUAxXmc — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 30, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s refusal to criticize the Biden administration’s gross mishandling of the border disaster speaks volumes about the left-wing poser’s hollow lip service and cynical political opportunism.

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

Similarly, the left rabidly demands that Americans submit to mask mandates and vaccine passports while blithely inviting armies of unmasked, unvaccinated illegal aliens into the country.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah told Fox News over the weekend that Biden’s destructive policies have emboldened and empowered human smugglers, who are raking in $14 million a week sneaking migrants into the United States.

As the nation buckles under the mass influx of unvetted illegal aliens and the media-stoked race wars, Kamala Harris — who was put in charge of managing the border crisis — is griping that renovations to her taxpayer-funded vice presidential mansion haven’t been done to her liking.

Perhaps she should share her tale of woe with those two little girls who were dropped into the desert.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.