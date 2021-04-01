Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Gut-Wrenching Video Shows Human Smugglers Drop Little Kids from Border Wall Into America

×
By Samantha Chang
Published April 1, 2021 at 8:09am
Mewe Share P Share

Predatory human smugglers are raking in boatloads of cash to illegally traffic migrants across the U.S. border — even it means dumping toddlers in the desert as if they were bags of trash.

A disturbing surveillance video released by Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez of the Border Patrol’s El Paso, Texas, sector shows a smuggler straddling a 14-foot wall near Mount Cristo Rey, New Mexico.

The smuggler then callously threw two small children over the wall and abandoned them in the desert on the U.S. side of the barrier.

TRENDING: Republican Senator Who Voted to Convict Trump Gets Primary Challenger

The two unaccompanied girls, ages 3 and 5, are sisters from Ecuador, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The girls were immediately taken to a local hospital, where they were examined and medically cleared.

They were in Border Patrol custody pending placement by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent utilizing camera technology observed a smuggler dropping two young children from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high border barrier,” the CPB statement read.

“Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately fled the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line.”

Chavez said she was “appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier.”

She credited Border Patrol agents for their vigilance in rendering immediate aid to the children, who “would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours” without their intervention.

Reminder: Democrats and their media minions have repeatedly demonized the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and even pushed legislation to “abolish ICE.”

Meanwhile, these agents are scrambling to help the tens of thousands of unaccompanied children abandoned at the border and the scores of illegal aliens who get sick during their deadly trek.

RELATED: Biden Plans to Tax Businesses at a Higher Rate Than Communist China Does

Leftists such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York repeatedly slammed then-President Donald Trump as heartless and racist for housing unaccompanied children in migrant holding facilities.

In 2018, she even staged a shameless photo op where she wore bright-red lipstick and faux-cried in front of an empty parking lot near a migrant center.

Fast-forward to now — when the Biden administration has more than double the number of “kids in cages” that Trump had — and AOC won’t condemn the crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez’s refusal to criticize the Biden administration’s gross mishandling of the border disaster speaks volumes about the left-wing poser’s hollow lip service and cynical political opportunism.

Similarly, the left rabidly demands that Americans submit to mask mandates and vaccine passports while blithely inviting armies of unmasked, unvaccinated illegal aliens into the country.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah told Fox News over the weekend that Biden’s destructive policies have emboldened and empowered human smugglers, who are raking in $14 million a week sneaking migrants into the United States.

As the nation buckles under the mass influx of unvetted illegal aliens and the media-stoked race wars, Kamala Harris — who was put in charge of managing the border crisis — is griping that renovations to her taxpayer-funded vice presidential mansion haven’t been done to her liking.

Perhaps she should share her tale of woe with those two little girls who were dropped into the desert.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.







Gut-Wrenching Video Shows Human Smugglers Drop Little Kids from Border Wall Into America
CNN Report on Trans Sport Bans Claims There's No Way to Determine Gender at Birth
NM Rancher Says She Gives Migrants on Her Property Food and Water So They Don't Hurt Her
Alaska Governor Tells Biden Exactly What He Can Do With His Mask Mandates
Chief Border Patrol Agent Reveals 861 Criminal Aliens Have Been Caught Crossing Texas Border Area
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×