Gutfeld Absolutely Torches Trans Activist's Disgusting WH Stunt: 'How the Hell Did We Get Here?'

As the decadent and depraved “pride” month of 2023 continues to blow up in the left’s face, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld had one important question for President Joe Biden’s White House: “Seriously, who invites these idiots?”

If you’ve been paying any attention to the news these past few days, you don’t even need to ask who “these idiots” are. At a “pride” month event on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, transgender activist and “influencer” Rose Montoya, a male who identifies as female, went viral by displaying his cosmetically constructed breasts publicly after meeting the president, then posting the footage in a TikTok video.

Montoya was bearing his chest along with a female transgender invitee, who was also going topless and exposing her surgically removed breasts.

The White House was quick to disavow Montoya and others who went topless on the South Lawn: “The behavior was simply unacceptable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a media briefing Tuesday, according to the Associated Press . “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.”

“Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events,” she added, saying the act “was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration.”

On his Tuesday show, Gutfeld played the clip on what he called “Trans-Tuesday” and quipped: “I know what you might be thinking: ‘What a bunch of boobs.'”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage and language that some viewers will find offensive.







“Seriously, who invites these idiots?” he continued. “Come on, White House, haven’t you learned a thing from Bud Light? The only thing ‘influencers’ influence is universal hate towards influencers. Influencers are to credibility what cancer is to your b***s.”

Do you agree with Gutfeld? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (50 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Also: How the hell did we get here, where a person even thinks this is appropriate at the White House?” a bewildered Gutfeld asked. “Even Hunter said, ‘Please, a little decorum’ … I’d ask who was in charge over there, but Biden probably doesn’t even know. When asked about Montoya bearing her chest, Biden said, ‘I thought that was Gerald Nadler leaving the Senate steam room.'”

“Oh, we going to hell for that,” panelist Tyrus said.

However, jokes aside, Gutfeld came close to nailing the problem when he said that “everything gone wrong these days” — assumedly everything rainbow-colored and woke-tinged — “is based on not matching the appropriate activity to the appropriate venue.”

Even I, an inveterate pessimist, didn’t have “topless transgender influencer on the White House lawn” on my 2023 wokeness bingo card, but here we are. The truth is that this has been happening for quite some time now.

We just started noticing a few months ago when Bud Light — arguably one of the most recognizably conservative, working-class brands of anything that there is — decided transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was the perfect face to shed the “fratty” image the beer’s prior advertising had been cultivating. (That, at least, was the word used by Bud Light VP of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, who was reportedly behind the Mulvaney campaign, recorded in a podcast just prior to the brand’s Mulvaney-induced implosion.)

Since then, other brands have gotten criticism for similarly tin-eared campaigns, sometimes post facto. Ford’s “Very Gay Raptor” — a version of its high-performance, twin-turbo truck bedecked in the colors of the LGBT “pride” flag — went viral for its prior appearances in advertising and at auto racing events. Target, meanwhile, was hit with a massive backlash for a huge “pride” push this year, including LGBT-themed clothing for young children, a “tuck” women’s bathing suit for men who still have intact genitalia, and even items designed by an honest-to-goodness satanist.

Beer ads, auto-racing events, Target stores: These aren’t usually places where transgender ideology is pushed onto consumers. At least at the White House, there was the expectation that the “pride” flag would be waved loudly and proudly — but nobody, apparently including the administration enabling the event, thought influencers would use the event to go topless in public at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

And yet, as Gutfeld noted, conservatives are being seen as the bad guys here for merely paying attention to what’s being shoved in our faces.

“This is a fitting story today, because last week, I got into a tiff with a friend of mine on trans issues,” he said.

“He claimed it’s only an issue in the media, but everywhere else, he says it’s nothing. You know, he’s right — we are putting a lot of emphasis on something that has little contact with the real world. We don’t see this at all, so he says it doesn’t matter.

“But I say it does — because the last time I checked, the media reaches millions and has an effect on how the world thinks. And lots of stuff I identified early on started out as fringe: AI, bail reform, wokeness, fentanyl, Taylor Swift,” he added. “We pursued the lab-leak theories while others just took a leak on it.”

It’s time conservatives stop putting up with being told to stop worrying about something, or that what they’re worrying about is just tiny. It’s just one Dylan Mulvaney advertisement, one “pride” month display at a major retailer. What’s the harm? I mean, aside from social contagion, the celebration of delusion and the embrace of debauchery? It doesn’t affect you — until it does, and then it’s a good thing.

Enough is enough. When transgender “influencers” are being invited to the White House and engaging in open, pornographic displays outside the presidential mansion, it’s time conservatives stopped being bullied into dropping our standards for leftists who claim these are merely minor aberrations — and then turn around and say they must be embraced, or else.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.