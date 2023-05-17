Gutfeld Called the 'Last Trustworthy Person' at Fox News for What He Said on 'The Five'

“The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld is seen by some as perhaps the “last trustworthy person” on Fox News.

The observation made by a Twitter user, and liked by many, came in response to Gutfeld’s comments about Special Counsel John Durham’s findings concerning the origins of the Trump-Russia probe released in a Monday report.

“Probably the last trustworthy person on FOX. I miss watching his show but after the Carlson debacle, I just can’t give them viewership ratings. I do watch his segments when I find them on-line,” Gracelyn wrote.

Durham’s report concluded the FBI and the Justice Department did not have the evidence needed to justify conducting the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation to determine with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign was colluding with Russia to impact the outcome of the 2016 presidential race.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” the report said.

“Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities,” the report added.

The House Intelligence Committee, under the leadership of then Chairman Devin Nunes, discovered by subpoenaing bank records in 2017 and 2018 that the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign funded of the Steele dossier to create the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

The FBI and the DOJ used that unsubstantiated document to obtain FISA warrants to spy on members of Trump’s campaign.

Gutfeld argued that given the left’s mindset, the actions the FBI, the DOJ, and the Democrats took to undermine the 2016 election and the republic as a whole could be justified.

“You have people saying the country will not survive Trump, then your moral duty is to cheat, right?” he said.

“If somebody is telling everybody that this person is a modern-day Hitler, it is your duty to do whatever is possible to stop him. In fact, if you actually play by the rules, you’re a traitor,” Gutfeld added.



“They created a devil that so big and so vast, it made all actions permissible, and it made every institution subject to suspicion.”

What the Durham report showed was the depths that the FBI and the DOJ sank to in order to try to “get Trump.”

“None of it’s true, and so we had half a decade hoax that infected and undermined every institution because we’re made to believe this person is evil,” Gutfeld contended.

“And then people make fun of people who are skeptical about an election? Why shouldn’t they be skeptical about an election when the DOJ and the FBI and the mainstream media and tech companies and the chamber of commerce are all in on the same thing?” he asked.

Really, the DOJ and the FBI have impacted at least the last three elections with the Trump-Russia collusion hoax in 2016, the Hunter Biden laptop coverup in 2020, and the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home just months before the 2022 midterms.

How can one conclude anything else, but that the DOJ and FBI have a pro-Democrat, anti-Republican agenda?

“And you can’t condemn people for so-called conspiracy theories when you were going around telling everybody, ‘This guy [Trump] was worse than Hitler,'” Gutfeld said.

A Twitter user responded to Gutfeld’s candid comments writing, “Uh oh, he better watch out before they fire him too.”

Though Fox fired Carlson, the network still has some good personalities on air who do not have an anti-Trump bias like Mark Levin, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Kayleigh McEnany to name some.

But point taken. It seems after Fox got sued over some of its 2020 election reporting, most of its hosts shrank back from talking about election integrity.

Carlson didn’t, and he got canned.

Kuddos to Gutfeld for at least crossing the Rubicon to talk about the issue.

