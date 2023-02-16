'Gutfeld!' Crushes MSNBC, CNN with Special Guest Roseanne Barr - But There's Even Better News

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld hit it out of the park on Tuesday as his eponymous late-night show was the sixth-most-watched cable news program.

The 11 p.m. ET episode of “Gutfeld!,” which featured un-canceled comedian Roseanne Barr as a guest, obliterated its competition. (Barr is set to host a comedy special on Fox Nation in the coming months.)

“Gutfeld!” was watched by 2.2 million total viewers and grabbed 376,000 in the key 25 to 54 age demographic sought by advertisers, according to Mediaite.

MSNBC was a distant second for the hour, attracting 972,000 total viewers and 123,000 in the demo.

CNN, meanwhile, was way behind and only managed to bring in a pathetic 371,000 total viewers and 99,000 in the demo.

But it gets even better.

Tuesday’s edition of “Gutfeld!” was only defeated in total viewers throughout the entire day by shows that were also on Fox News.

Gutfeld co-hosted the day’s most-watched show. “The Five” brought in 3,373,000 total viewers and won the day.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was just behind, while “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Special Report” and “Hannity” rounded out the top five.

Gutfeld even managed to edge out his network colleague Laura Ingraham.

Overall, his show was rated third-highest in the demo.

The Fox News host is currently riding high as his show beats up on free-to-watch late-night shows hosted by leftist talking heads Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Gutfeld is on such a heater that Fox actually gave the “king of late night” his own Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

Many Americans have dumped their cable packages over the years — rather than pay for leftist programming that needlessly clogs up their television lineup.

But millions of those still tuning in on cable, satellite or streaming services such as Hulu Live or YouTube TV are choosing Fox News over the competition.

In Gutfeld, the network has found a funny and relatable personality who not only co-hosts the most-watched show on all of cable, but also hosts a second show late at night that CNN and MSNBC were not even mildly competitive with on Tuesday.

Americans are tired of hearing about the Jan. 6 incursion and listening to obituaries for the Republican Party from the leftist media and its predictably awful writers and guests.

Numbers don’t lie.

