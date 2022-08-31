'Gutfeld!' Makes History as First Cable Show to Win Late Night for Entire Month

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is making television history and crushing his establishment media competition at the same time.

The late-night host beat out every one of his competitors who appear on broadcast television in the month of August.

“Gutfeld!” beat out “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS for first place, according to Mediaite.

The Fox show averaged 2.19 million viewers per broadcast, with Colbert’s show receiving 2.15 million.

It’s uncommon for a cable news show to outperform its broadcast television competitors. Colbert’s show had been the highest-rated 11 p.m. EST show since Jan. 2017.

The media personality touted his ratings success in a Tuesday tweet.

Gutfeld also drew more viewers than late-night heavyweights such as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

Liberal news channels have struggled to obtain even half of Gutfeld’s audience in previous months.

Competing shows on CNN and MSNBC drew in a mere pittance compared to Gutfeld.



Establishment media outlets have struggled to retain their audiences in the post-President Donald Trump news era.

Absent the specter of incessant Trump outrage, viewers have tuned into other forms of media.

CNN host Brian Stelter was fired from the network two weeks ago, with network leadership reportedly seeking to move the channel in a less partisan direction.

Meanwhile, Fox News has seen its audience increase since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The conservative-leaning cable network was the third most viewed network in all of television in the month of August, according to Business Wire.

“The Five” was the highest-rated show on cable in August, and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” took the top spot in the 25-54 audience coveted by advertisers.

It’s similarly unusual for a cable news channel to outpace its broadcast channel competitors — the latter being accessible to more American households.

In addition to his late-night show, Gutfeld also appears as a co-host of “The Five.”

