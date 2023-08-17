Gutfeld Snaps on 'The Five' After Co-Host Suggests Trump Deserves Charges Brought Against Him

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld snapped at Democratic panelist Harold Ford Jr. on Wednesday’s edition of “The Five” after the latter implied former President Donald Trump might “deserve” his unprecedented political persecution.

Trump has been indicted four times this year — twice at the state level by far-left district attorneys and twice by President Joe Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice.

Trump poses a threat to Biden in 2024, and suddenly he’s been indicted four times on alleged crimes that supposedly occurred several years ago.

The last three indictments came within weeks of one another, and the case Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought against him in Georgia cites alleged RICO statute crimes that were designed to go after the Mafia.

There is nothing objectively valid with the charges in any of the indictments against a man Democrats have vowed to go after eight years ago — when he first threatened the administrative state’s grip on the federal government.

Gutfeld did a good job of highlighting that on Fox News on Wednesday following asinine comments from Ford.

Ford argued Trump could go down in Georgia, and he appeared to make the claim the country’s 45th president is ripe for prosecution without bothering to explain why.

Ford declared that if Willis has “evidence” that Trump’s “state of mind” was different from what he said it was when he challenged the results of the vote count in her state, he is in trouble.

“You don’t think this is totally over the top?” Gutfeld asked him.

WARNING: The following tweet and video contain language that might offend some readers.

Greg Gutfeld SNAPS in flaming rant after Trump gets INDICTED AGAIN in Georgia: “It’s all BULLS**T”🔥 pic.twitter.com/EjcaBm520v — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2023

Gutfeld added, “Everything you say makes sense, except it’s all bulls***! It’s all nonstop. We know this is designed to banish and isolate and to destroy a political outsider.”

Gutfeld also reminded his liberal colleague that Democrats were never quiet in regard to their plans for Trump.

“Who predicted this?” he asked. “Chuck Schumer. Remember, he said, ‘Don’t mess with intel agencies, don’t mess with the intel agencies. They will arrest your team and keep it off the field!’”

Ford then asked Gutfeld, “But, do you not think he’s done anything to deserve any of this?”

Gutfeld fired back, “[Trump] is probably one of the most troubling, consequential figures in history. But, no, he doesn’t deserve any of this.”

The back-and-forth on the subject ended there because Ford’s position is indefensible.

Do you agree with Greg Gutfeld? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (72 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Trump will spend the next year in and out of court in four districts as he simultaneously mounts another bid for the White House.

His alleged crimes include questioning the legitimacy of the vote in the last election.

How have Democrats responded to his decision to ask such questions? The party is attempting to have him thrown in jail, presumably for the remainder of his life.

Nothing Trump stands accused of was so dire the indictments needed to come down like dominoes at a time when Democrats are vulnerable after years of mismanaging the country.

Trump’s prosecution is nothing more than election interference.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.