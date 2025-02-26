Share
Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Greg Gutfeld, Lara Trump and Joe Machi attend the Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" Live In Dallas in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Omar Vega / Getty Images)

'Gutfeld' Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis - Learned of It Hours Before Giving Birth to First Child

 By Randy DeSoto  February 26, 2025 at 11:54am
Fox News “Gutfeld!” star Kat Timpf announced Tuesday the birth of her first child and the shocking news that she had been diagnosed with cancer only hours before.

In a social media post titled, “An Unconventional Birth Announcement” Timpf, 36, wrote, “About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” she added.

“Still, it was not a chill day. I mean, to say the least! I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out. By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out,” Timpf continued.

She recounted that she was advised to get a double mastectomy “as soon as possible.”

The National Breast Cancer Foundation states on its website that Stage 0 is “the earliest stage of breast cancer” and “is highly treatable when detected early.”

Timpf coped with the diagnosis by employing some of her dark humor writing, “I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby.”

The comedian praised the hospital staff for being an excellent audience for her brand of humor.

“Just minutes after my boy was born, I was talking with the nurses about what a birth announcement in my situation might look like,” she explained.

“Should I go with ‘Mom and baby are doing well, except maybe for mom’s cancer, and then maybe the baby after breastfeeding is stunted by her double mastectomy,’ and then shut off my phone for a week?” Timpf recalled.

She noted her first book, “You Can’t Joke About That” deals with “the power of jokes to get through traumatic situations,” so she will be putting that knowledge into practice.

Timpf concluded her post writing, “Anyway! These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality. Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can.”

“I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who has worked with Timpf for a decade on the network, responded to her diagnosis writing, “We’re all here for you Kat!”

FNC “Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McEnany, who underwent a double mastectomy in 2021 due to her high breast cancer risk, wrote, “Praying for you and your family, Kat. Sending you lots of love!”

And Fox’s Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who goes by Kennedy on air, posted, “You are amazing in every way. And you were heroic in labor given the day you’d just had! I love you.”

