Gutfeld Wrecks Lib Fox News Colleague Over Dems' Sudden Interest in Epstein Files: 'Save Me Your Selective Outrage!'

On Wednesday’s episode of Fox News’ “The Five,” Greg Gutfeld ripped into liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov for what he called Democrats’ “selective outrage” over Jeffrey Epstein.

The fiery exchange came as the panel discussed new revelations from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who revealed this past week that former President Barack Obama’s administration fabricated intelligence to tie President Donald Trump to the Russia hoax in 2016.

“They amplified a false conclusion that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016,” Gutfeld said.

He added, “We had to spend years dealing with that. And now we’re actually getting an investigation, and you’re saying, ‘No. You know what? You guys should just move on.’”

A flustered Gutfeld continued, “You say the same effing thing about Biden’s brain.”

“You guys spent four years telling us that Joe Biden was fine. You covered up for an invalid, and then when we get the truth, it’s like, ‘Oh, you know what? We gotta look forward. We gotta start talking about what’s there.’ … Unlike Democrats, we can handle two things, three things, four things at once.”

Tarlov chimed in, “Doesn’t seem like it.”

Gutfeld didn’t let up.

“No!” He said. “Have you been listening to the right lately? The right is more on top of Epstein than Democrats are!”

“The Democrats never cared about Epstein until they saw a political motivation,” the top-rated late-night host added. “The right was into the Epstein story because children, women were big sex-trafficked. We actually cared!”

He concluded, “But now you’re like, ‘Ooh, Epstein. A political angle. Ooh, this is fantastic.’ Save me your selective outrage!”

The spat came amid mounting frustration from many conservatives over the handling of Epstein-related records.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News viewers she had the Epstein files on her desk.

But three weeks ago, Bondi stated via a Justice Department release that Epstein had “no client list” and insisted he definitively took his own life in 2019.

Then, President Trump ordered Bondi to release grand jury testimony linked to Epstein.

However, a federal judge in Florida blocked the release on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

For weeks, Democrats in Congress and in the corporate media have ramped up pressure to make Epstein’s records public.

There was no such effort during the four years former President Joe Biden was in office.

