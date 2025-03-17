Gutfeld's Kennedy Once Auditioned with Joy Behar, And It Was Embarrassingly Bad for 'The View' Host

“The View” co-host Joy Behar is a “hemorrhoid in an auburn wig” whose vitriolic personality makes the ABC talk show “an unwatchable abortion,” according to Fox News host Kennedy (real name: Lisa Kennedy Montgomery).

Kennedy recalled a disastrous encounter she had with Behar back in 2003, when she auditioned for a co-host gig with the left-wing talk show.

“I auditioned for ‘The View’ in 2003 and went pretty far through the process,” Kennedy said last Monday on Greg Gutfeld‘s eponymous Fox News show.

“I got along great because Star [Jones] was there. Barbara Walters was still alive — God rest her soul — she was lovely. Meredith Vieira was still there. We talked about conservative politics.”

However, Kennedy said Behar was combative and abrasive.

“Joy was a talking hemorrhoid in an auburn wig,” the Fox News personality recalled. “She was so ungracious and awful.”

Kennedy reveals some dirt about the View host Joy Behar:

“Joy was a talking hemorrhoid in an Auburn wig. She was so ungracious and awful and she had a comedy writer writing her little lines during the break. She’s not even funny.” Joy doesn’t need writers, she’s unlikeable… pic.twitter.com/z3ys2xowEW — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 11, 2025

“She had a comedy writer writing her little lines during the breaks. And I was like, she’s not even funny. Like, she’s not reacting to anything. She’s not thinking in the moment,” Kennedy said.

“And then I made some jokes because it’s a conversational show before it became an unwatchable abortion.”

“And she said to me during the break, ‘I’ll handle the comedy here.’ And I said, ‘Great. Whenever you start, I’ll ease up on the jokes,'” Kennedy quipped.

Gutfeld reacted by saying, while we shouldn’t judge “a book by its cover,” Behar has “one ugly cover.”

“It’s a leathery, beat-up cover,” Gutfeld joked.

Social media erupted at Kennedy’s apt description of the ironically-named “Joy” Behar.

Talking hemorrhoid! 😂😂😂. Perfect description! — BahamaMama (@2020bahamamama) March 11, 2025

Guess Joy was born cranky and ugly — Sharon McDaniel (@BWonderFULL) March 11, 2025

She’s a joyless, talentless hack. What did she ever do to elevate herself into position to be a host on this show? — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) March 12, 2025

It’s mind-boggling that Behar makes a reported $7 million a year co-hosting “The View” when she’s unpleasant to listen to.

Aren’t TV personalities supposed to be telegenic and likeable? In contrast, Behar is glum and cheerless, and her opinions and jokes are unhinged rants against President Donald Trump and half the nation.

Kennedy’s anecdote underscores that while famous people can fool the public with their phony pleasantries on camera, they can’t hide their true personalities in real life.

