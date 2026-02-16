Guthrie Kidnapping Update: FBI Discovers Apparent Link to Kidnapping 2 Miles from Victim's Home, DNA Results Already Coming In

With Nancy Guthrie missing for more than two weeks, a glove found two miles from the Tucson, Arizona, home of the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie is currently front and center in the investigation into her disappearance.

The FBI believes the type of glove found is consistent with one a suspect in Guthrie’s disappearance wore in a doorbell surveillance video, NBC News reported, citing a source it did not name.

A representative of the FBI told Fox News that the DNA profile recovered from the glove is significant.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the representative said.

The FBI announced on Sunday that a glove containing DNA was found 2 miles away from Nancy Guthrie, and appears to match those that were worn by a masked person outside her front entrance. https://t.co/rWxBqJRDiz pic.twitter.com/TEicF1rsS4 — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) February 15, 2026

The FBI received preliminary results on Saturday and is reviewing them before putting them into its national database.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said “a glove located two miles from the scene would get more attention than a glove found 10 miles away.”

The glove was found Thursday by members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“We can compare the DNA profiles from the known offenders or arrestees to any unknown forensic profiles to see if we can get a link between those people,” forensic DNA expert Matt Quartaro said, according to KNXV-TV.

“The discovery was revealed days after investigators had released surveillance videos of the masked person outside Guthrie’s front door,” the station reported.

The search has had several moments when it seemed a breakthrough was near, but the leads have not appeared to pan out.

Savannah Guthrie released a new video about her missing mother Nancy Guthrie’s . She said to whoever has her or knows where she is that it is never too late You are not lost and you are not alone. If anyone truly knows something then please come forward and help. A daughter… pic.twitter.com/uxKgRO7bYi — Moiz Shaikh (@MoizShaikh00) February 16, 2026

NBC News, citing sources it did not name, said that investigators do not currently believe a man whose house was searched Friday night is a suspect, nor is a man stopped in a car last week.

Savannah Guthrie has posted a new video saying “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” she said.

Former assistant SWAT team leader Chad Ayers said the investigation has had flaws, as illustrated by the glove incident.

The glove was among 15 others, most of which were discarded by searchers, according to Fox News.

“How many times have we released the crime scene and had investigators come back?” Ayers said. “This residence should have been roped off, taped off, secured until Nancy Guthrie is found dead or alive.”

“If we do apprehend a suspect, defense attorneys are going to have a heyday with this case, I’m afraid, because of just the sloppiness that has been done throughout this investigation,” he said.

