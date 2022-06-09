Gutless Punk Arrested After Vicious Cheap Shot Beating of Female Phone Store Employee

This is sickening.

Phoenix, Arizona, police have arrested a suspect for the vicious beating of a defenseless female phone store employee that took place on Saturday, according to Arizona KTVK.

The police shared CCTV video of the savage assault, seeking assistance from the public in identifying and apprehending the man responsible.

In the footage, an adult man approached the victim, who is an employee at a Cricket Wireless store.

After pretending to ask a question, he sucker punched the helpless woman in the face.

But his violence didn’t stop there. The despicable thug brutally beat the defenseless victim with a stream of punches and kicks.

The thug even went so far as to curb-stomp his victim before she managed to escape from the store.

Video of the attack is difficult to watch, with the victim begging the assailant for mercy.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?! On Saturday (6/4), this man assaulted an employee, stole phones, and cash from the store. After the assault, the man ran westbound on Bethany Home Rd. See suspect description below. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dnaxESL20Y — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 7, 2022

This is not an isolated incident, with violent crime rates skyrocketing in major American cities.

The woman had no chance to react before the man attacked her.

Perhaps if she were armed, the story would’ve been quite different.

After the victim fled the store, the punk stole merchandise and cash. He then fled the scene.

A witness who was working at the store next door described the assault as a traumatic event.

“It was a very traumatic thing for me because I was looking and I saw all the blood, her face was full of blood,” Graciela Cejudo said, speaking to KTVK.

Cejudo suspects the perpetrator chose the store for a robbery because there weren’t any cars parked directly outside.

The authorities announced they had made an arrest in the case on Tuesday night.

ARRESTED Thank you everyone for all the tips sent in after we posted a video of this suspect assaulting the employee of a cell phone store. Outstanding arrest made by #PHXPD900NET. https://t.co/6Vb8KQrIoK pic.twitter.com/UVHgXCXzuX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 7, 2022

Phoenix Police identified the perpetrator as 33-year-old Michael Cook, according to Phoenix KTVK.

The police said that Cook admitted to the beating, and that evidence from the store was found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Cook was booked into a Maricopa County Jail on charges of kidnapping, assault and robbery.

Dissatisfaction with violent crime in American cities has spurred an electoral backlash against Democrats.

President Biden said on Wednesday that the public wanted solutions for violent crime, after San Francisco voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

