Guy Fieri appears at the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Guy Fieri Wheelchair-Bound After Freak Accident While Filming New Show

 By Bryan Chai  November 26, 2025 at 5:30am
For such a large group of muscles, the quadriceps femoris sure does seem a smidgen flimsy, no?

Quad injuries are very common, and afflict everyone; you, your neighbor, your favorite athlete — and world-famous chefs, too.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, perhaps best known for his boisterous optimism, “Flavor Town,” and his hair, is grappling with an especially bad injury to his quad.

And the normally gregarious Fieri was wheelchair-bound because of it.

Fieri spoke to Fox News about the freak accident that led him to split his quad in half.

“[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox News. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.

“Yeah, it sucked.”

Fieri added: “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

The 57-year-old Fieri has been using both a wheelchair and crutches as he recovers from the injury.

The Food Network star said that he was immediately rushed to surgery after the injury first occurred, to ensure that the torn muscle wouldn’t “recede.”

To add mild insult to serious injury, Fieri was in the middle of filming his new show, “Flavor Town Food Fight,” when the injury occurred.

“So, right in the middle of filming that and we’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody’s ready to go – and I’m in surgery. So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run, and now I’m up here at the ranch, where it’s always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful,” Fieri told Fox.

And in perhaps the understatement of the century, Fieri called the injury a “damper” on what was otherwise a momentous milestone for his latest venture.

In keeping with his positive attitude, Fieri actually hasn’t even broached the serious injury on his social media.

On X, the last post from Fieri was a re-quote of a post from his Flavor Town brand account that was jabbing fun at where music star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would host their forthcoming nuptials.

And some additional bad news for the Fiery family: The celebrity chef confirmed that the injury would keep him out of the kitchen for Thanksgiving, though his son seems ready and willing to step up in his injured father’s stead.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




