SECTIONS
News
Print

These Guys Made a Real-Life Lightsaber -- And It Actually Works

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 21, 2019 at 12:47pm
Print

One of the key elements to the Star Wars universe and the ancient Jedi way is the glowing lightsaber.

The glowing, hot sword, whether wielded by Darth Vader, Kylo Ren or Luke Skywalker, has become an iconic part of the fandom.

A broomstick, twig or even a plastic toy from the store can instantly become a lightsaber with a little creativity and the best sound effects possible.

The possibility of seeing or even holding a real lightsaber, however, seemed to be more fictional than scientific.

That is, until James Hobson and his crew at Hacksmith Industries proved otherwise.

TRENDING: Dem Rep Calls For McConnell To Recuse Himself from Impeachment Trial, Misses Huge Irony

View this post on Instagram

Excited for this week's video??? #lightsaber

A post shared by the Hacksmith (@thehacksmith) on

Hacksmith has recreated other fictional weapons such as Thanos’ sword and Thor’s hammer, Men’s Health reported, but in their newest video, they decided to tackle a seemingly impossible task: building a lightsaber.

Or at least the prototype of a lightsaber.

According to Star Wars lore, the lightsaber was preceded by the “protosaber,” which was connected to a wearable energy pack.

Would you like to hold a real lightsaber?

Due to the amount of energy required to make the lightsaber glow, the Hacksmith crew knew that a handheld lightsaber not connected to an energy source would be impossible.

They explained a real lightsaber would require around 1.69 gigajoules of thermal energy, which is more than a bolt of lightning contains.

It may be needless to say, but this shouldn’t be tried at home.

Despite the huge undertaking, the crew moved forward and created a protosaber that would make Yoda say, “Proud, I am.”

RELATED: DHS Backs Off Plans To Implement Facial Recognition Technology

After a few trial and errors, and narrowly escaping multiple explosions, the team was finally able to create a working protosaber that glows just as brightly as the laser swords seen in the beloved Star Wars franchise.

And it can slice through various items like butter, too.

“This is so dangerous. I think if it accidentally hit my face, I’d be in trouble,” Hobson said in the video.

It even made the iconic swooshing sounds heard in the films!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







These Guys Made a Real-Life Lightsaber -- And It Actually Works
Mom Sentenced After Heinous Child Abuse of 3-Year-Old Daughter: 'Shocks the Soul'
38 Years After Single Mom's Murder, Son's 'Trusted' Football Coach Under Arrest for Killing
Newborn Abducted from Hospital 55 Years Ago Found After Parents Had Believed a Different Baby Was Theirs
Phone Scammer Targets Military Family, Tells Man His Marine Son Was Killed in Exercise
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×