Actress Gwyneth Paltrow bristled on the stand in her trial in Utah over a skiing accident, but when all was done and she had won, she had a pleasant message for the man who sued her.

On Thursday, a jury said it believed Paltrow’s claim that Dr. Terry Sanderson had hit her in a 2016 accident on the beginner slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, according to the New York Post.

Sanderson had sued for $300,000. The actress countersued for $1.

Wearing a solemn face that gave little away, Paltrow heard the verdict read. The jury ruled that Sanderson was 100 percent at fault in the collision.

The protocol for the end of the trial was the parties in the suit would leave first. Paltrow was the first to depart.

As she walked across the courtroom, she approached Sanderson and leaned over, touching him on the back.

The Post interpreted the whispered message to be: “I wish you well.”

It said Sanderson’s reply was, “Thank you, dear.”







He confirmed that, according to Extra, and said it was “very kind of her.”

However, Sanderson said he was “very disappointed” in the verdict.

Asked if he thought Paltrow, who claimed Sanderson was at fault for the accident, was lying, he replied, “I believe she thinks she has the truth … but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods.”

The retired optometrist said the case should have been decided on “the facts of the accident because, as I said, I brought absolutely the truth to the accident. There was no reason to wander from that and it still won’t, and I brought it for that reason.”

Sanderson said it was an uphill battle to duel with Paltrow in court.

“You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person … Who wants to take on a celebrity?” he said. “No wonder I hesitated. It’s difficult. Who wants to do that someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path?”

Paltrow and her team had a different reaction.

“We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s consideration,” Paltrow’s attorney, Steven Owens, told reporters after the trial, according to the Post.

“Gwyneth has a history of standing up for what’s right and this situation is no different. She will continue to stand up for what’s right,” he said.

Paltrow’s representative released a statement on the trial.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case,” the statement said, referring to Judge Kent Holmberg, who heard the case.

Although social media jabbed Paltrow for her court attire, Cynthia Augello, a partner at Warren Law Group, said the actress created the right impression, according to Fox News.

Gwyneth Paltrow compared to Jeffrey Dahmer for wearing ‘serial killer’ glasses at trial https://t.co/SrtbNX8IK7 pic.twitter.com/0gctNEd7JD — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2023

“A litigant’s choice of clothing in court can unconsciously convey significant information about them, whether it is accurate or not,” Augello said. “Ms. Paltrow’s overall demeanor and unique aura leave an indelible impression on both the judge and the jury, and while her visage should not influence the outcome of the case, it undoubtedly plays a role in shaping perceptions.”

Although Paltrow’s attire was costly, Augello said that would be expected.

“If Ms. Paltrow were to dress down, it could create an impression of attempting to deceive the jury, which is generally not well-received,” she said. “By appearing approachable and relatable, she doesn’t give the impression that she thinks of herself as more important than the jury.”

