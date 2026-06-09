Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Centrist' Politics Reveal How Far the Left Has Moved: 'My Husband Thinks I'm a Republican'

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow described her political views as centrist, but her liberal husband sees her as a Republican.

Her spouse is Brad Falchuk, a Hollywood producer and co-creator of the hit show “Glee,” in which Paltrow had a recurring role in the 2010s.

Recently on her “Goop” podcast, Paltrow interviewed Trae Stephens, chairman of the defense technology company Anduril Industries. He is a prominent conservative and Christian from Silicon Valley, Wired reported in September 2024.

He supported Donald Trump over then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

In his interview with Paltrow, Stephens expressed his concern that American society is getting too tribal, arguing that without an “open, respectful dialogue, I’m not sure we can fix any of these problems in the country.”

“It is very triggering for people,” Paltrow agreed, regarding political viewpoints now. “It’s become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, I don’t know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of righteousness and anger and fear.”

Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband is a progressive and that he “wants to make sure everybody’s looked after.” Paltrow says that she’s “pretty centrist” and adds that her husband “thinks I’m a Republican.” She says she’s not a Republican, but an independent, and that she doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/gEAED5nNV1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2026

“I’m pretty centrist, and my husband thinks I’m a Republican — which, I’m not a Republican,” she said. “I don’t feel anything right now, to be totally honest with you. I feel like I’m completely an independent.” Meanwhile, Paltrow described her husband as “so progressive.”

Stephens argued that it’s wise to keep an open mind and hear different points of view.

“We don’t really gain anything by shutting people out and not hearing what they have to say,” he said, to which Paltrow agreed.

USA Today reported that Paltrow hosted a political fundraiser that then-President Barack Obama attended in 2014. She also hosted one for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in 2019.

So Platrow’s leanings were definitely Democrat, but perhaps today’s party has moved too far left for her.

Ronald Reagan, a former Hollywood star and president of the Screen Actors Guild, said in 1988, “Now, I’m a former Democrat, and I have to say: I didn’t leave my party; my party left me.”

In a 2023 profile for The New York Times, Paltrow said, “I think I’m open-minded about everybody,” adding, “I love to hear what people have to say.”

She told the Times that she had recently listened to a podcast featuring independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, saying, “It was very interesting to hear his point of view.”

Following the election of Trump in 2016, Paltrow responded, telling Page Six, it was an “exciting time to be an American because we are at this amazing inflection point.”

Regarding people working together after his election, she said, “The most amazing thing for me about this election is I felt … ‘I don’t understand the opposition well enough at all.’ I’m not going to tell you what side I’m on, but my big takeaway was, ‘I really need to open my mind and understand better because I don’t.’”

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