Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Furious About Where 'New' Courtroom Camera Is Pointing During Trial

An attorney for Gwyneth Paltrow complained to a Utah judge Wednesday about camera placement and reporters’ behavior at the actress’ civil trial over a 2016 ski accident.

At the start of the third day of the trial in Park City, Paltrow’s attorney, Stephen Owens, told Judge Kent Holmberg there was a “new camera” trained directly at his client’s face, apparently in violation of a previous agreement regarding media coverage, The Washington Post reported.

“Your honor, we have a new camera pointed directly at my client right there,” Owens said, indicating the device belonged to The Associated Press.

The judge said he would ask a court representative to “take a look at how that camera’s pointed and make sure that it’s pointed at the lectern rather than at the counsel table.”

Owens went on to complain about “reporters being in front of my client’s car going out yesterday, cameras in her face, like inches away.”

He said the actions violated a “decorum order” that had been issued.

Holmberg acknowledged the matter had been discussed the previous day and said, “I recognize it as a problem.”

Owens told the judge, “I want to be advised if there are new changes” because it was “just by chance” that he and Paltrow noticed the additional camera was pointed at her.

After a short recess, Paltrow’s attorney took up the complaint again, telling Holmberg the camera he had complained about was “the second violation in two days” and that images taken by the device had been “transmitted nationally.”

“So I’m mad,” he said.

Owens said people are “subject to criminal sanction” for violating the decorum order.

“I want it to stop. … I want them to comply,” the lawyer said.

Holmberg assured Owens that “the camera’s been removed” and added that the problems in the parking lot had been “smoothed out.”

The judge also said that “if it happens again, the offending reporter will be asked to leave.”







The lawsuit involves a crash on a beginner’s run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City on Feb. 26, 2016, the Post reported.

Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges that Paltrow crashed into him, causing him to suffer broken ribs and brain damage, the AP reported. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for a minimum of $300,000.

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash victim can’t enjoy wine tastings due to injuries, expert says https://t.co/FtPYx5Psxh pic.twitter.com/eDI8mvTgPf — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2023

Paltrow, in turn, has said Sanderson skied into her, causing the crash, and she has countersued for $1 in damages plus attorney fees.

The 50-year-old actress has starred in many Hollywood hits, including “Emma,” “Shakespeare in Love” and the “Iron Man” series.

