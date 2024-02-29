A hacking group claims it has documents related to the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and has threatened to release them.

The group at one point set a deadline of Saturday to be paid a ransom, according to Business Insider.

On Saturday, however, the group said it must be paid by Thursday at 8:49 a.m. Eastern time.

As of Thursday morning, there had been no release of documents and no information made public that any ransom was paid.

It was not revealed how much money the group, which said it had the files it stole beyond the reach of law enforcement, was demanding.

The group is led by a hacker with the fake name LockBitSupp. It had been the subject of a Feb. 20 raid by the FBI and Britain’s National Crime Agency.

On that day, officials claimed 34 servers were taken down.

The same day, the Department of Justice indicted two Russians it said were involved in hacking.

The indictment claimed that since 2000, the two suspects were involved in more than 2,000 cases involving more than $120 million in ransomware payments.

Will hackers release these files? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 54% (347 Votes) No: 46% (301 Votes)

“For years, LockBit associates have deployed these kinds of attacks again and again across the United States and around the world. Today, U.S. and U.K. law enforcement are taking away the keys to their criminal operation,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release posted on the department’s website.

“And we are going a step further — we have also obtained keys from the seized LockBit infrastructure to help victims decrypt their captured systems and regain access to their data. LockBit is not the first ransomware variant the Justice Department and its international partners have dismantled. It will not be the last,” Garland said in the release.

The group said in a statement that it was targeted because of what it knows about the cases against Trump in Georgia.

“The FBI decided to hack now for one reason only, because they didn’t want to leak information from https://fultoncountyga.gov/ the stolen documents contain a lot of interesting things and Donald Trump’s court cases that could affect the upcoming US election,” the statement said.

“Personally I will vote for Trump because the situation on the border with Mexico is some kind of nightmare, Biden should retire, he is a puppet,” the statement said.

“If it wasn’t for the FBI attack, the documents would have been released the same day, because the negotiations stalled,” the statement said.

“I need to attack the .gov sector more often and more, it is after such attacks that the FBI will be forced to show me weaknesses and vulnerabilities and make me stronger,” the statement said.

According to Atlanta News First, Fulton County has a plan in place to address any leak of private information.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.