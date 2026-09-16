He told America he was staying.

ICE put him on a plane.

Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles, a Haitian illegal alien and Back Block Money Gang member, was deported to Haiti on Sept. 10 after 19 months in federal custody, DHS said.

The clip that made him famous was his arrest.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement grabbed him in Mattapan, Massachusetts, on Jan. 22, 2025, days after President Donald Trump returned to office.

On camera, he cursed Trump and shouted “Biden forever.” He added that he was not going back to Haiti.

The policy was the same either way: he thought the last administration was a shield.

EXCLUSIVE: The Haitian national who went viral declaring “I’m not going back to Haiti” during his ICE arrest has now been deported there after 19 months in federal custody. Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles also shouted “Biden forever” and cursed President Trump as Fox News cameras… pic.twitter.com/czRz0DiHws — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

DHS listed 17 convictions: assault and battery on a public employee, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, drug possession and distribution counts, carrying a dangerous weapon, ammunition without a firearm ID, trespassing.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Charles praised Biden because “he knew that the Biden Administration’s open borders turned America into a paradise for criminals like him.”

Fox News reported he was combative on the Louisiana-origin flight and aimed profanity at Trump and his family.

“I’m not going back to Haiti” lasted until the wheels went up.

This is the whole argument in one booking photo.

A man with a lengthy rap sheet treated a president’s last name as a stay-of-removal. Sanctuary politics and Temporary Protected Status theater taught him that.

TPS for Haitians became a pipeline, not a pause. Charles’s status was already gone. The convictions piled up anyway. Massachusetts processed him like a local inconvenience instead of a federal removal.

The Trump administration’s answer is dull on purpose. Find. Arrest. Remove.

The viral yell was a bet that American politics would outrank American law.

It did, for a while. Then the flight manifest forgot to ask who he voted for.

Haiti has enough gangs and violence. The United States does not need to import extras and then apologize when they film the arrest.

“Biden forever” was the slogan. The destination was Port-au-Prince.

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