Haitian Man Who Was Flown Into US by Biden Admin Charged with Gruesome Murders of Children and Elderly Woman

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 3, 2025 at 7:30am
A man from Haiti who entered the United States under the Biden administration was charged with murdering two children and an elderly woman.

Mackendy Darbouze allegedly stabbed a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 77-year-old woman at their home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to WTVD.

Authorities said the alleged murderer answered the door after a 911 call on Feb. 21 with blood on his face, hands, and pants, and they later found a bloody knife in his room and surveillance footage of him walking around with the weapon.

He now faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin revealed on Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Darbouze first entered the United States in July through a migrant flight program sponsored by the Biden administration.

Melugin also shared a mugshot of the suspect unnervingly staring into the camera.


The mother of the 13-year-old said that the Haitian is an adopted relative with more distant ties to the family, according to WTVD.

The now-deceased elderly woman, Beatrice Desir, was the grandmother of the children in the home.

There were three other children present at the time of the murders.

Aerial Chatman, a defense attorney representing Darbouze in court on Feb. 24, said, they are “still learning about this case.”

“It is very, very new,” the attorney said. “And as information comes along, we’ll file more motions and work on this mine as the next step.”

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said, “It’s difficult to hear these types of allegations.”

“I’ve been prosecuting for 25 years, and this case is as bad as any I’ve heard about,” he remarked. “So, it’s extremely disturbing facts.”

Darbouze faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The number of immigrants, either illegal or who came here through government sponsored programs under now-former President Joe Biden, is staggering, and we will be dealing with the aftermath from four years of open borders and disastrous border policies for decades to come.

Many Americans have been the victims of rape and sexual assault, deaths in traffic accidents, and even brazen murders, like the one allegedly committed by Darbouze, all thanks to the massive unforced error of importing millions of unknown and potentially dangerous people into the country.

Biden has blood on his hands.

These two children and their grandmother would be alive today if Biden had simply done his job and secured the border rather than leaving the door open for dangerous criminals.

Ben Zeisloft
