Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt to Defend Ilhan Omar Implodes When His Own Words Get Used Against Him

Hakeem Jefferies really had it coming — and he got it.

The House minority leader has apparently gotten so used to the double standard Democratic politicians enjoy from the establishment media that he’s forgotten any other standards exist.

But when the New York Democrat issued a statement Monday supporting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in the face of a raid on her Washington home by federal agents, he got some brutal reminders that the rest of the country has a better memory.

Statement in connection with the egregious raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home. https://t.co/pLxEZvR4sw — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 12, 2026



Agents from Homeland Security investigations staged the raid starting about 6 a.m. at the Minnesota Democrat’s home in Washington, D.C., Fox News reported.

Official sources have been tight-lipped about the reason for the raid. Fox has reported that it might stem from documents related to Omar’s entry into the country as a young girl, while other reports hint that there’s much more to the story than faulty paperwork.

The lack of publicly known facts did nothing to slow Jeffries and his fellow Democratic House leaders from issuing a full-throated statement of support for Omar, condemning President Donald Trump, and denouncing “his violent mass deportation machine.”

Was this raid politically motivated by the Trump administration? Yes. It's just for show before the midterm elections. No. A criminal case against Ilhan Omar is long overdue. Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes. It's just for show before the midterm elections. 0% (0 votes) No. A criminal case against Ilhan Omar is long overdue. 100% (177 votes)

“The Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries,” Jeffries wrote, along with minority whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar of California.

Set aside the irony of charges of government “weaponization” being hurled by the party that’s made government weaponization a part of its playbook for most of the 21st century. (Before President Joe Biden’s special prosecutor hounded Trump as a private citizen, before the shameful smear of “Russia collusion” in Trump’s first term, President Barack Obama’s administration used the IRS against its political opponents and the FBI against journalists.)

Jeffries’ hypocrisy is even worse.

This is the powerful politician who has repeatedly justified the seemingly endless lawfare against Trump public statements and social media posts by declaring that “no one is above the law.”

He’s usually said it about Trump (like here and here), but he occasionally branches out to other targets of Dem hatred, like the Supreme Court (here, for instance). In short, he says it a lot.

Of course, when Democrats claim devotion to the law, what they’re usually claiming is devotion to using the tools and powers of government to attack their political opponents. The problem is that the sweeping statement that “no one is above the law” is as true for their side as it is for conservatives.

And plenty of social media users were ready to remind Jeffries of that.

@RepJeffries This you? https://t.co/cD9vTewV41 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) October 12, 2026

Womp womp pic.twitter.com/pLy40Oxo02 — Ava- I Love My USA! (@WEdwarda) October 12, 2026



To contemporary Democrats, the law is nothing more than a vehicle for their agenda. (Just as they view the Supreme Court as nothing more than a vehicle for their agenda — that’s what “court packing” plans are all about.)

They don’t see the law as an arbiter of American life, created by elected officials to govern a large, unwieldy country, and demanding obedience from all who live under it — at the risk of penalty.

They see the law as an inconvenience when it hinders their aims, or as a weapon when wielded to further their program.

And they don’t see one of their own — even a Jew-baiting, America-hating nutcase like Ilhan Omar — as being subject to it.

The problem is worse when the establishment media — an institution that theoretically exists to hold the government accountable, regardless of party — treats Democratic behavior with infinitely more lenience than Republican.

(This is the mainstream media, remember, that pretended there was nothing wrong with Joe Biden until a debate on the national stage showed the whole country there was everything wrong with Joe Biden.)

And it will be worse yet if the current incarnation of the Democratic Party returns to power, either with a win in the House of Representatives or the Senate in the 2026 midterms or the White House in 2028,

Americans need to remember that — heading into the polls in November and well beyond.

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