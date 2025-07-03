Share
Commentary
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Commentary
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Breaks House Record, Still Fails to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 3, 2025 at 3:10pm
Share

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries can claim one win following his nearly 9-hour speech in opposition to the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill on Thursday.

Unfortunately for him, it was not that he prevented the legislation from clearing the House, but he did set a record for the longest speech in the chamber’s history.

The bill ultimately passed the House by a vote of 218 to 214, with all but two Republican members voting for it, while every Democrat voted against it.

Prior to the vote, Jeffries held the floor for 8 hours and 44 minutes, speaking for a record time in opposition to the OBBB during what’s known as his “magic minute” address, The Hill reported. The so-called magic minute is the privilege given to House party leaders to speak as long as they would like during a floor debate.

The Democrat surpassed the previous high benchmark for such a speech held by then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, when he spoke for 8 hours and 32 minutes in 2021 in opposition to the then-President Joe Biden-backed Build Back Better legislation. The bill cleared the House, but ultimately failed to garner enough support in the Senate.

Jeffries began his remarks at 4:52 a.m. Thursday morning, saying, “I rise today in strong opposition to Donald Trump’s one big ugly bill. This disgusting abomination GOP tax scam that guts Medicaid, rips food from the mouths of children, seniors, and veterans, and rewards billionaires with massive tax breaks.”

Throughout, he referred to a large three-ring binder he kept on the podium, apparently giving him various topics to cover.

One was immigration. During his remarks, he warned, “A deportation machine will be unleashed on steroids by this one, big ugly bill.” Well, immigration was a campaign issue, and the vast majority of Americans want illegal aliens who have committed other crimes out of the country.

The OBBB provides $150 billion for border wall funding, immigration enforcement, and deportations, according to The Hill.

Related:
Past Comments Come Back to Bite Hakeem Jeffries After Record-Setting 'Filibuster'

This legislation also builds on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by increasing the standard deduction for taxpayers by $1,000 for single filers and the child tax credit to a maximum of $2,500.

Additionally, the bill fulfills Trump’s campaign promises of no tax on tips and no tax on overtime. Further, it increases the standard deduction for seniors by $4,000, meaning most of the Social Security income an average recipient receives will be federal income tax-free.

It’s not clear what tax breaks for billionaires Jeffries was referring to, because all the legislation does is keep the 2017 tax rates in place, with a top bracket of 37 percent for the highest wage earners.

The only higher wage earners who make out better under the OBBB are those living in high-tax blue states like Jeffries’ own New York and New Jersey, and California. Residents (most of whom are not billionaires) can deduct up to $40,000 in state and local taxes paid from their federal income tax, instead of $10,000, which was the 2017 cap.

This was a compromise the GOP had to make to get their members from these states to back the bill. Is Jeffries really against that provision? I think not.

The corporate tax rate stays the same, at 21 percent. The OBBB does allow full expensing deductions for research and development, as well as for new factory construction. The point of these provisions is to encourage job growth and return more manufacturing to the U.S.

Jeffries finally finished his rant about the OBBB around 1:30 p.m.

House Speaker Mike Johnson then rose to address the chamber, but first took a lighthearted jab at the Democratic leader by placing a large three-ring binder on the podium, which drew laughter from lawmakers.

“You know Ronald Reagan said one time that no speech should be longer than 20 minutes. And unlike the Democrat Leader, I’m going to honor my colleagues’ time and be a little more brief than that,” the speaker said.

In the end, Jeffries failed in his efforts to tank the OBBB: Johnson and congressional Republicans got their win.

The bill now goes to the White House, where Trump will sign it into law on the Fourth of July.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Five Challenging Times Presidents Appealed to the Declaration of Independence to Inspire Americans and the World
Hakeem Jeffries Breaks House Record, Still Fails to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill'
One Line from Hakeem Jeffries' Marathon Speech Shows He's Totally Clueless About What Americans Want
Southernmost US City Terminates ICE Agreement, GOP Leadership Fires Back
DeSantis Unveils New Thomas Jefferson Statue to Celebrate the Founder's Key Role 250 Years Ago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation