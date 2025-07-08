Share
Commentary
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the "Big Beautiful Bill" at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the "Big Beautiful Bill" at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Called Out After Details in His Latest Social Media Photo Don't Add Up

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 8, 2025 at 4:15am
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hasn’t been having a good time of it in the viral photo department, but this is just beyond ridiculous.

In a post that got attention for all the wrong reasons, the New York Democrat says that he’s proud to be “home sweet home,” but the photo bears obvious evidence of photoshopping.

The photo, posted Monday, appears to show Jeffries in laid-back mode, sporting some running clothes and sunglasses while leaning against a park bench.

The picture itself isn’t given an exact location, simply labeled as being taken in Brooklyn. Jeffries grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood of that borough, and indeed it looks like a photo of a verdant park somewhere in the city:

This is all pretty good until you give it a closer look:

Do you think this picture was photoshopped?

Yes, unless Mr. Jeffries has more power to bend benches than he does to bend “Big Beautiful Bills,” this definitely wasn’t as it came out of the camera.

To be fair, this looks a bit more like a case of digital liposuction than outright AI prestidigitation or anything of that nature. GOP operative Erin Maguire called it “the most transparency we’ve seen from Democrats in years.”

Related:
Past Comments Come Back to Bite Hakeem Jeffries After Record-Setting 'Filibuster'

However, it is the perfect encapsulation of why the modern Democrats are in such straits: Even in trying to look like a relaxed, relatable individual, Jeffries needs some photoshopping.

Of course, part of the problem is that this is what happens when photo-editing technology isn’t used on Jeffries’ attempts to go viral with a photo:

This pic, posted before Jeffries gave a vain speech that lasted nearly nine hours in an attempt to derail the “Big Beautiful Bill,” was given the mockery it so richly deserved:

However, Jeffries’ Monday post gives me a bit of inspiration. Here, Mr. Jeffries, using a bit of AI and the same ethos and perspicacity that your social media team employed, I created a highly realistic representation of what you hoped to convey, all without raising any more alarms regarding digital manipulation than your “Home Sweet Home” post did.

You’re quite welcome, Mr. Jeffries; please deposit the consultation and graphic design fees in my account by Friday at the latest. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation