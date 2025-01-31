Share
Commentary
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23.
Commentary
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Violence to Fight Trump, Using Coded Language to Protect Himself

 By Michael Schwarz  January 31, 2025 at 12:07pm
Share

The time for recognizing the worst elected Democrats as shameless, reckless, bloodthirsty monsters has long since arrived.

Not every Democrat, of course, fits that precise and shocking description. But those who casually and gleefully encourage the violent tactics employed by their Marxist counterparts across the world throughout the 20th century, as well as by Marxism-inspired hooligans during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, have proven themselves indifferent to the lives and welfare of their fellow American citizens.

At a news conference on Friday morning with Democratic Rep. Yvette D. Clarke of New York, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, thus far best known for a hilarious flatulence gaffe, exposed himself as a flippant and hyperbolic lightweight who actively despises his fellow Americans when he pledged to “fight” President Donald Trump’s agenda everywhere, including “in the streets.”

“We are gonna fight it legislatively. We are gonna fight it in the courts, and we’re gonna fight it in the streets,” Jeffries said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Prominent Trump supporters on X responded to Jeffries’ remarks by accusing him of inciting violence and “insurrection.” One even called the congressman a “domestic terrorist.”

Related:
Sports Anchor Busted Live on Primetime Show as Camera Catches Forgotten Image on Screen Behind Him

Meanwhile, perhaps the most perceptive take came from anti-DEI crusader Robby Starbuck.

“This shows you how desperate the Democrats are getting,” Starbuck wrote.

Indeed, Democrats have never had more cause for desperation. After all, a poll released earlier this week by left-leaning pollster Quinnipiac University revealed that Democrats have “achieved” an all-time low favorability rating of only 31 percent.

That desperation, coupled with their self-interested motives and intense hatred of American citizens, makes them more dangerous than ever.

Keep in mind that elected officials who intend to help their fellow Americans do not talk the way Jeffries did.

In a functioning constitutional republic, elected officials would present ideas, debate them, vote, and then live with the results.

Diabolical Democrats, however, literally have nothing to offer in a proper debate. They have degenerated into an authoritarian cult that defends the establishment at every turn. Federal employees and coastal elites dominate their dwindling base. They have only contempt for the ordinary Americans who challenge them.

With nothing to offer Americans, and indifferent to consequences, Democrats escalate their rhetoric for the sake of pursuing power. They call their opponents “Nazis,” thereby projecting their own authoritarian instincts onto others.

Moreover, since they actively despise Americans, they have no qualms about throwing open the nation’s borders and trafficking children. Nor to they object to mutilating and murdering Americans’ own children. So they certainly could not care less about unleashing violence.

Was Jeffries calling for violence with coded language?

Worst of all, they maintain plausible deniability while saying things that they know will trigger their most deranged supporters.

Friday’s news conference, for instance, had nothing spontaneous about it. In fact, Jeffries and the Democrats have adopted reckless bellicosity as a grand strategy.

According to The Hill, House Democrats held an “emergency meeting” on Wednesday, wherein Jeffries left no doubt as to the party’s strategy moving forward.

Jeffries “told his troops to pursue all avenues of opposition — and take that fight to the streets, according to several Democrats who participated in the meeting,” per The Hill.

“Leader Jeffries described it as a legal fight, a legislative fight and a street fight. And I couldn’t put it better,” Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California said.

In short, Democrats have long since discarded their masks. They loathe ordinary Americans and will risk violence in the pursuit of power. It is time for Americans to see Jeffries and his “troops” for who they are.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Violence to Fight Trump, Using Coded Language to Protect Himself
Don Jr: If Dad's Opening Guantanamo for Illegals, Why Not Alcatraz, Too?
Orange Glow Appears on Horizon in North Carolina - Is the Biden Admin to Blame?
Trump Did Something in North Carolina That the Biden Administration Could Never Conceive Of
GOP Senator Perfectly Illustrates Democrats' Predictability by Whipping Out Bingo Card at Kash Patel Confirmation Hearing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation