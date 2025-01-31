Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Violence to Fight Trump, Using Coded Language to Protect Himself

The time for recognizing the worst elected Democrats as shameless, reckless, bloodthirsty monsters has long since arrived.

Not every Democrat, of course, fits that precise and shocking description. But those who casually and gleefully encourage the violent tactics employed by their Marxist counterparts across the world throughout the 20th century, as well as by Marxism-inspired hooligans during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, have proven themselves indifferent to the lives and welfare of their fellow American citizens.

At a news conference on Friday morning with Democratic Rep. Yvette D. Clarke of New York, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, thus far best known for a hilarious flatulence gaffe, exposed himself as a flippant and hyperbolic lightweight who actively despises his fellow Americans when he pledged to “fight” President Donald Trump’s agenda everywhere, including “in the streets.”

“We are gonna fight it legislatively. We are gonna fight it in the courts, and we’re gonna fight it in the streets,” Jeffries said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

WATCH: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls for violence as he says people must “fight” President Trump’s agenda “in the streets.” pic.twitter.com/ZEEkhtIGbZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 31, 2025

Prominent Trump supporters on X responded to Jeffries’ remarks by accusing him of inciting violence and “insurrection.” One even called the congressman a “domestic terrorist.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Trump’s Agenda: “we’re gonna fight it in the courts and we’re gonna fight it in the streets.” I look forward to Democrats condemning Hakeem Jeffries’ call for violence. pic.twitter.com/BSz2PfuebJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2025

🚨 INSANE: Disgraced House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls for VIOLENCE as he says people must “FIGHT” President Trump’s agenda “in the streets.” YOUR REACTION? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/YkZxPrqffQ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 31, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries is calling for violence! pic.twitter.com/I1ePBFYhRp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 31, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Trump’s Agenda — “we’re going to fight it IN THE STREETS.” Is that a threat of violence?! pic.twitter.com/l9Brs8bIZ7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025

Did Hakeem Jeffries just call for an insurrection? 👀pic.twitter.com/wzMhKiiqBo — Texas Patriot (@Texasbrn) January 31, 2025

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries is now calling for an insurrection against President Trump. “We’re going to fight it legislatively. We’re going to fight it in the courts. And we’re going to fight it in the streets.”

pic.twitter.com/c9ekCxfJXx — George (@BehizyTweets) January 31, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries stated he will not comply with President Trump’s agenda 47. “We are going to fight it in the streets.” If anything comes of this, Jeffries should be arrested for incitement of an insurrection. No more games with this word play.pic.twitter.com/L9sQ1iWcm0 — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 31, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries is a domestic terrorist.pic.twitter.com/GT970E4Bn3 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) January 31, 2025

Meanwhile, perhaps the most perceptive take came from anti-DEI crusader Robby Starbuck.

“This shows you how desperate the Democrats are getting,” Starbuck wrote.

Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries is calling for people to fight “in the streets” against the Trump agenda. Extremely irresponsible language. This shows you how desperate the Democrats are getting.

pic.twitter.com/7UVBZjNW7l — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2025

Indeed, Democrats have never had more cause for desperation. After all, a poll released earlier this week by left-leaning pollster Quinnipiac University revealed that Democrats have “achieved” an all-time low favorability rating of only 31 percent.

That desperation, coupled with their self-interested motives and intense hatred of American citizens, makes them more dangerous than ever.

Keep in mind that elected officials who intend to help their fellow Americans do not talk the way Jeffries did.

In a functioning constitutional republic, elected officials would present ideas, debate them, vote, and then live with the results.

Diabolical Democrats, however, literally have nothing to offer in a proper debate. They have degenerated into an authoritarian cult that defends the establishment at every turn. Federal employees and coastal elites dominate their dwindling base. They have only contempt for the ordinary Americans who challenge them.

With nothing to offer Americans, and indifferent to consequences, Democrats escalate their rhetoric for the sake of pursuing power. They call their opponents “Nazis,” thereby projecting their own authoritarian instincts onto others.

Moreover, since they actively despise Americans, they have no qualms about throwing open the nation’s borders and trafficking children. Nor to they object to mutilating and murdering Americans’ own children. So they certainly could not care less about unleashing violence.

Was Jeffries calling for violence with coded language? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (324 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Worst of all, they maintain plausible deniability while saying things that they know will trigger their most deranged supporters.

Friday’s news conference, for instance, had nothing spontaneous about it. In fact, Jeffries and the Democrats have adopted reckless bellicosity as a grand strategy.

According to The Hill, House Democrats held an “emergency meeting” on Wednesday, wherein Jeffries left no doubt as to the party’s strategy moving forward.

Jeffries “told his troops to pursue all avenues of opposition — and take that fight to the streets, according to several Democrats who participated in the meeting,” per The Hill.

“Leader Jeffries described it as a legal fight, a legislative fight and a street fight. And I couldn’t put it better,” Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California said.

In short, Democrats have long since discarded their masks. They loathe ordinary Americans and will risk violence in the pursuit of power. It is time for Americans to see Jeffries and his “troops” for who they are.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.