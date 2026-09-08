Hakeem Jeffries Facing Avalanche of Trouble from His Own Party After Midterms: 'He's Got a Lot of People Mad at Him'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could have trouble on the horizon, and it may be coming from within his own party.

At a meeting over the summer with what the Washington Times reported as “a gathering of LGBTQ activists” in Austin, Texas, Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin told the room that theirs is a “big tent” party.

“We have conservative Democrats with centrists. We’ve got progressives like me. We’ve got leftists. All are welcome in this party — all voices. But don’t tell me there’s only one way to be a Democrat. Don’t tell me there’s only one stripe to wear,” Martin remarked.

Such is the danger of Martin’s messaging. Without setting clear parameters, you’re going to get radicals, wackos, and outright embarrassing political actors being brought into the fold.

Well, Jeffries appears to be caught in the middle of this big tent. Axios shared several quotes Tuesday from his Democratic colleagues indicating that they’re less than thrilled with the job he’s doing.

A senior House Democrat anonymously told the outlet, “He’s got a lot of people mad at him.” One California Democratic candidate, Mai Vang, bluntly said, “Voters don’t trust Jeffries.”

Axios cited comments made by Jeffries as contributing to this rift.

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Last month, the minority leader told NBC’s “Meet the Press” he did not support Medicare for All. He later backpedaled a bit, saying there are “different paths” to get to universal health care coverage.

If that succeeds, it would speed the process of bankrupting the nation.

One source, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, cited by Get Medicare Solutions, calculated that Medicare for All would cost an eye-watering $32 trillion.

In other words, Jeffries won’t outright support nearly doubling the national deficit.

Although Axios stressed that issue as looming large, others, like the United States’ support of Israel, factor in as well between leadership and a more progressive party wing.

New York Democratic House nominee Brad Lander said, “We don’t want to send additional military aid to Israel while it continues a policy that I do believe is genocide.

“Those of us that ran on that platform, of course, will make our voices heard loud and clear in internal debates and conversations.”

Vang went further in her comments, saying, “Constituents have shared with me that House Democrats need to replace Jeffries,” adding, “That’s something I’ve heard from voters.”

Other party members commented, “Democrats nationally want to see big changes.”

Certainly, the biggest hurdle for Jeffries within his party comes from Democratic Socialists of America candidates.

The situation seems like a lose-lose.

If Democrats do well in the November midterms, it will see DSA members and other progressives arrive who would look to replace him.

Should Democrats not do well, he will take the blame and stand to be replaced anyway.

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