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Hakeem Jeffries avoided admitting how unpopular Democrats are with voters.
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Hakeem Jeffries avoided admitting how unpopular Democrats are with voters. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Flounders When Child Reporter Hits Him with Tough Question: 'Did Your Dad Give You That Question?'

 By Michael Schwarz  April 23, 2026 at 4:13pm
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Many conservatives undoubtedly regard House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as primarily a clownish figure, and for good reasons.

Like other clownish Democrats, however, even Jeffries’ moments of unintentional comedy reveal something unflattering.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Jeffries — to his credit, at least — treated a young child’s pointed question during a news conference as a lighthearted moment, an occasion for shared laughter, only to then turn around and give a presumably serious answer worthy of mockery.

“Why do voters view Democrats so poorly?” the child asked on what C-SPAN called “Take Your Kid to Work Day.”

Happily, the question drew laughs from the adults in the room, including Jeffries.

“Did your dad give you that question?” the House minority leader joked, referring to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Moments later, Jeffries began to answer the question seriously, only to be drowned out by continued laughter.

“I’m gonna have words with you after this,” Jeffries joked, wagging his finger at Raju.

To that point, the New York Democrat had handled himself well enough.

From there, however, Jeffries delivered a pablum-filled response that should remind conservative readers why they do not take him seriously in the first place.

“Listen, I think that we exist in an era right now when the American people are understandably frustrated with institutions, because far too many people in this country are struggling to live paycheck to paycheck. They can’t thrive and can barely survive.”

Oh, brother. Talk about superfluous language.

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“And so,” he continued, “there’s a frustration with Congress, there’s a frustration with institutional political parties, whether that’s Democrats or Republicans, certainly a frustration with the courts, with organized religion, with the media, frustration with institutions of higher education, and, of course, frustration with the current president of the United States of America.”

Democrats, it seems, have a contractual obligation to attack President Donald Trump in at least every other sentence. Perhaps it stems from their years-long bargain with Satan.

In any event, Jeffries concluded by blaming his party’s historic unpopularity on this broader “frustration” with “institutions.”

In one respect, Jeffries comes across as harmless. After all, many conservatives undoubtedly associate him with things like Mariachi bands and accidental references to flatulence.

On the substance of his answer, however, the House minority leader got it wrong, as he and his fellow Democrats nearly always do.

According to RealClearPolling, the Democratic Party currently holds a net favorability rating of negative 22.7, more than four points worse than Republicans and more than eight points worse than Trump.

Surely something more than “frustration” with “institutions” explains that.

Thankfully, X users — even those who don’t like Trump or Republicans — supplied more clarity.

In short, Democrats’ love of open borders, transgender ideology, and other madness explains their unpopularity.

But Jeffries would rather mislead a child than tell the truth about his party’s failures and lunacy. Like most politicians, he avoids accountability like the plague.

Thus, not even his lighthearted moments can redeem him.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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