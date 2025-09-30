Share
Commentary
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer leave the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump on Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer leave the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump on Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Freaks Out Over Meme Video Posted by Trump: 'Say It to My Face!'

 By Randy DeSoto  September 30, 2025 at 4:55pm
Share

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed anger on Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump posting a meme video depicting the New York lawmaker in a Mexican sombrero.

Trump met with the four top leaders of Congress on Monday — House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Jeffries, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — in hopes of working out a deal to keep the federal government open.

Schumer told reporters after the leaders’ meeting with Trump, “We have very large differences on health care and their ability to undo whatever budget we agree to through rescissions.”

In response to Democrats’ intransigence, Trump posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting Jeffries wearing a Mexican sombrero and Schumer talking about the Democrats’ electoral troubles.

“So we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.”

“They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s***, you know, at least for a while until they learn English, and they realize they hate us too.”

Is Hakeem Jeffries a weak House minority leader?

Jeffries said regarding the post, “Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out and do a racist and fake AI video. When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face!”

On CNBC Tuesday, Johnson said the main difference between Republicans and Democrats is that they “want to restore taxpayer-funded benefits, American taxpayer-funded benefits, to illegal aliens.”

Related:
Hakeem Jeffries Throws Shade on Dem Sen Who Calls for Him to Endorse Mamdani: 'Chris Van Who?'

“American taxpayers are not supposed to fund people who break the law coming into the country illegally,” he added. “They’re also demanding that as a condition of their votes.”

“They want to give the Corporation for Public Broadcasting $500 million, half a billion dollars, to prop up these left-leaning media organizations that we defunded,” Johnson said.

Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson noted in a Tuesday X post that, based on polling, Democrats are in a tough spot when it comes to voting to shut down the government.

Overall, 65 percent oppose the Democrats taking that course of action, and that includes 43 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of independents.

Was Trump’s sombrero post a little crass? Probably. But it appears the message is definitely getting out to people that blame for a shutdown falls squarely on Democrats, who are going to the mattresses to keep the American taxpayer on the hook for illegal aliens’ healthcare costs.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Hakeem Jeffries Freaks Out Over Meme Video Posted by Trump: 'Say It to My Face!'
Watch: 'Big Balls' Finally Speaks Out, Crushes Worst Fake News Narrative About That Bloody Night
Turning Point COO Reveals Single Security Lapse That Doomed Kirk: TPUSA Had Tech to Stop Murder, But School Wouldn't Allow It
Pastor at Prominent Evangelical DC Church Says Charlie Kirk Was a Negative Example of Christianity
Trump Announces Gaza Deal: 'One of the Great Days Ever in Civilization'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation