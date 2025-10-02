Share
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, holds a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, holds a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Humiliated, Ends Broadcast After 'Dozens' Tune In to His Government Shutdown Livestream

 By Johnathan Jones  October 2, 2025 at 3:30am
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries attempted to wage a digital war over the government shutdown early Wednesday morning.

But his livestream stunt backfired in humiliating fashion.

Jeffries promised Democrats would broadcast the shutdown “until (almost) the bitter end,” Politico’s Adam Wren reported.

Instead, viewers saw stops, starts, and glitches.

At times, according to Wren, “just a few dozen viewers were watching the YouTube stream.”

Republicans immediately mocked the failed spectacle, which featured “a rotating cast of Democratic House members and influencers.”

Democrats, meanwhile, were left embarrassed as some admitted their messaging idea was poorly executed.

Jeffries streamed live on YouTube five separate times across Tuesday and Wednesday.

The total from those streams amounted to less than 50,000 total combined views.

Have Democrats lost touch with normal people?

Democrats allowed the shutdown in part to demand healthcare for illegal aliens.

When Republicans refused to cave, Jeffries and his allies took to YouTube and other platforms to complain.

But almost no one tuned in.

Wren described the production as “occasionally awkward, repetitive — if mostly on message.”

He added that it carried “the feel of a throwback telethon with none of the charisma or surprise.”

Related:
Hopeless Hypocrites: Same Dems Calling Jeffries Sombrero Meme Racist Fought to Put Blackface Kimmel Back on TV

Few frontline Democrats even showed up on camera.

Only four of 26 members in competitive districts actually participated.

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, stayed away from the spectacle, and she essentially lives on social media.

Wren reported Democrats failed to field anyone live between 2:30 and 5:30 a.m., instead airing recorded re-runs of earlier remarks in which they slammed Republicans.

A Jeffries representative declined to comment on that embarrassment when offered a chance to address it by Wren.

Meanwhile, one person close to Jeffries acknowledged reality.

“Trump is gonna do something crazy as soon as the go[vernment] shuts down and that’ll be the story,” one House Democratic aide said.

Numbers do not lie, even if Democrats do.

Their livestream was supposed to project strength and unity against an administration they recklessly portray as out of touch.

Instead, it showcased the weakness and desperation of a party that is in big trouble.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation