Hakeem Jeffries Irate When GOP Rep. Mike Lawler Confronts Him at Capitol: 'You're a Complete and Total Embarrassment'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries became agitated with fellow New York Rep. Mike Lawler, calling him a “total embarrassment,” when the Republican confronted the Democrat about his refusal to sign on to a bill to reopen the federal government.

“We got a one-year extension. Why don’t we sign on right now? Why don’t we sign on right now? Why don’t we sign on right now? You can easily extend the [Affordable Care Act] right now,” Lawler said to Jeffries as he was leaving a Democratic leadership news conference about the shutdown, The Hill reported.

Lawler is pushing a bill that would extend the ACA’s enhanced subsidies for one year in return for the Democrats voting to fund the federal government until the end of November, when Republicans expect to have the normal budget process completed.

Democrats are seeking a permanent extension of the enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which, along with other measures they are seeking, would cost approximately $1.5 trillion, according to the GOP-led House Appropriations Committee.

“Let me ask you a question: Did you get permission from your boss? … Did your boss, Donald Trump, give you permission?” Jeffries asked, talking over Lawler as he pushed the leader on backing the one-year extension.

“He’s not my boss,” Lawler fired back.

“Yes, he is,” Jeffries insisted.

Lawler then asked the Democratic leader why he voted to shut the government down, to which Jeffries did not respond and instead accused the GOP representative of manufacturing the confrontation to help his re-election chances.

“You’re making a show of this to make yourself relevant,” Jeffries charged. “You’re embarrassing yourself right now.”

“It’s a clean extension for one year,” Lawler reiterated as he held up a copy of what he said was his bill.

Jeffries then pivoted to attacking Lawler for supporting the One Big Beautiful Bill, which rescinded the enhanced ACA pandemic-era subsidies. The minority leader also insisted that the law cut Medicaid and was a giveaway to billionaires.

Lawler interjected that the law addressed waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid, and that the average New York family saw a $4,000 per year tax cut because of the legislation.

“You’re not going to talk to me and talk over me because you don’t want to hear what I have to say,” Jeffries told Lawler. “Why don’t you just keep your mouth shut?”

“You voted for this one, big, ugly bill — a permanent extension of massive tax breaks for your billionaire donors,” Jeffries contended.

Lawler responded that 90 percent of American taxpayers utilize the standard deduction in their tax filings. Prior to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act being passed in 2017, the standard deduction (the amount that can be earned without owing any federal income tax) was $6,300 for individual filers.

The TCJA doubled that amount, and the One Big Beautiful Bill kept the provision in place, which would have expired in 2026. So the amount a person can earn without owing any federal taxes this year is $15,750. That is separate from the child tax credit, which is up to $2,000 per child based on the income of the family.

That amount is deducted directly from what amount a family owes in taxes. Those earning over $200,000 for individuals or $400,000 for couples filing jointly are ineligible for child tax credits.

The increased standard deduction and the child tax credit, which was also doubled in the TCJA (and extended by the One Big Beautiful Bill), are aimed directly at middle and lower-income individuals, not the wealthy. The One Big Beautiful Bill also included no tax on tips and no tax on overtime provisions.

“If you had your way, the standard deduction would have been cut in half. That would have been a massive tax increase on Americans all across the country. You support that?” Lawler asked Jeffries.

Jeffries then reverted to a much-utilized Democratic talking point, arguing the shutdown is the Republicans’ fault because they control the House, Senate, and the White House.

Lawler reminded the minority leader that it takes 60 votes in the Senate to overcome the Democrats’ filibuster.

Oh Hakeem, everyone can watch the video for themselves — it did not go well for you. 1) you voted to shut the government down

2) you won’t sign onto a bipartisan bill to extend the ACA tax credits

3) you refused to denounce Mamdani for blaming the Jews pic.twitter.com/pPuit6B7hI https://t.co/qLAwY7EjMR — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 8, 2025

Jeffries responded that it didn’t take 60 votes for Republicans to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Lawler highlighted what Jeffries clearly knows, that the legislation was passed through a special budget reconciliation provision that only required a majority vote in both the House and Senate. This is the same means the Democrats used to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, Lawler noted.

“Are you trying to elevate yourself because you’re afraid you’ll lose re-election?” Jeffries then asked.

Lawler represents the 17th congressional district north of New York City, which is a district Kamala Harris carried in last year’s presidential election, according to The Hill. He was first elected in 2022.

“I’m here on behalf of my constituents because you shut the government down, and my constituents are suffering as a result of your ridiculous ploy,” Lawler told Jeffries.

“You’re a complete and total embarrassment. You’re embarrassing yourself and your district right now, and you’re going down to defeat next year,” the minority leader said.

Lawler fired back: “Good luck.”

