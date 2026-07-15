Has Hakeem Jeffries Lost Dems? Party Leader Opposes Blocking Aid to Israel, But Insider Reports Say Massive Revolt Is Coming

When one talks about someone “breaking from their party,” one is generally talking about a rogue legislator or a small coterie of them dissenting from leadership.

Think of Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a constant thorn in the side of President Donald Trump and the House Republicans, or Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who hasn’t gone along with the radicalization of the Democrats quite the way political observers thought he would when first elected in 2022.

It’s a different thing entirely when leadership is breaking from the party it nominally leads. And that, according to reports, might be precisely what House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is prepared to do.

On Tuesday, Politico reported, the New York Democrat announced that he’d oppose a move to choke Israeli aid from the U.S. budget in a so-called “Dear Colleague” letter. The letter comes as reliable reports say that up to 70 percent of his caucus plans to vote to strike the aid anyway.

While the vote is mostly symbolic — likely the only Republican who votes for it will be the aforementioned Massie, who also introduced it — this would be casting a vote in favor of restricting America’s capacity to “confront Hamas,” Jeffries said in the letter.

“As written, it is overly broad in that it prohibits or would limit the use of funds for longstanding initiatives related to humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement, peace-building and U.S. Embassy operations,” Jeffries wrote.

“In addition, the so-called Massie amendment would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel.”

Have the Democrats become enemies of Israel? Yes No

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The rest of the letter was spent apologizing for his position, essentially, with Jeffries lambasting what he called “the far-right Netanyahu government,” which has “isolated Israel from much of the world.”

However, as he noted, an overly broad amendment chopping off aid to Israel also affects pet issues of the far left.

“There must be a complete reconstruction and modernization of Gaza. Humanitarian assistance should be surged to alleviate the suffering that Palestinian civilians have experienced as a result of the devastating war,” Jeffries wrote.

“Hamas must be disarmed and removed from power. Financial resources to support peace-building efforts between Israel and the Palestinian people should be enhanced. Economic development efforts in the West Bank and Gaza must be substantially strengthened.”

Jeffries said in closing that he looked forward to “undertaking the important work we have to do together to uplift a safe and secure Israel living side by side with an independently prosperous Palestinian state.”

Much in the same way “thank you for your prompt attention to this matter” is attached to emails where attention, prompt or not, is not really expected but being pleaded for, so, too, does one get this vibe from the Jeffries missive.

That’s probably because, according to one New York Times source, up to 150 Democrats could be looking to vote yes on the measure, even several hours after Jeffries signaled that the official position of the party leader was no.

“A show vote, but still, if so, will be a real dramatic moment marking a shift in decades of American foreign policy,” wrote Annie Karni, congressional correspondent for The New York Times.

Wow. Am hearing that as many as 150 Democrats could vote YES on the measure to cut all aid to Israel. A show vote, but still, if so, will be a real dramatic moment marking a shift in decades of American foreign policy. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 14, 2026

Jeffries seems to understand that there’s going to be at least some show of support even if it’s a show vote, which is why he said he would not instruct the House whip to drum up votes for a “no,” adding in his letter that there were “good faith reasons that will result in Members voting in a variety of different ways.”

There are also bad faith reasons, particularly rising anti-Semitism on the left, and the fact that he has to remind Democrats that maybe perhaps kind of some of these yes votes are “good faith” indicates that he knows that.

However, it’s important to note just how huge a 150-vote show of strength would be. Given the 212 Democrats in the House, that’s over 70 percent of the caucus, meaning the bad-faith/good-faith Israel-defunders are the vast majority of the party at this point.

It doesn’t matter that it’s for show. A “show vote” doesn’t have the effect of promising actionable legislation, but it does give us a good idea of who you’re showing off for and what you’re showing off to them.

In this case, the party that rent their garments and gnashed their teeth when DOGE stopped USAID from spending U.S. taxpayer money on pro-transgender comic books in Peru is now showing its core base that it wants to take away every last cent from our biggest ally in the Middle East — which also so happens to be the only Jewish state in the world and a bulwark against Hamas and Hezbollah. And while the Democratic caucus leader says he’s against defunding Israel, he’s also doing it tepidly and insisting he won’t be whipping on the vote.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist — or even a political scientist — to figure out what signal is being sent out to what kind of voter if this does get the 150 Democratic votes, and it’s a very dire augury for the future of our country and the world.

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