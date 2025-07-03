Hakeem Jeffries' Theatrical House Floor Stunt to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill' Backfires, Has Opposite Effect

As the House of Representatives duke it out over President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” House Minority Leader and New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is trying to whip up a frenzy of opposition.

But that plan is apparently backfiring.

Footage of Jeffries speaking on the House floor was posted to X on Wednesday, where the New York Democrat labeled Trump’s bill a “crime scene.”

“People will die, tens of thousands, perhaps year after year after year as a result of the Republican assault on the healthcare of the American people,” he claimed.

“I’m sad. I never thought I’d be on the House floor saying that this is a crime scene,” Jeffries ranted.

🚨 Hakeem Jeffries goes off the rails, accusing Trump and Republicans of causing the death of THOUSANDS because of the Big Beautiful Bill. “People will DIE! Tens of thousands! Perhaps year after year! … This is a CRIME SCENE!” pic.twitter.com/i4b7BxF2kT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 3, 2025

For context, it was reported Jeffries had been going on for several hours, trying to delay a final vote to pass the bill into the early hours of the morning.

Jeffries here is referring to significant cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act which CBS News reports totals to $800 billion.

If the congressman was trying to rally support behind his cause of opposing the bill, Vice President J.D. Vance made sure to note that it wasn’t working out.

“GOP Congressman just texted me: ‘I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes,'” Vance posted Thursday.

GOP Congressman just texted me: “I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.” — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 3, 2025

Whoops.

Although this is only Vance’s word, there’s little reason to doubt him and, more importantly, Jeffries might want to try a different strategy if this is his current one’s impact.

The cameras are on.

Jeffries knows the ideologues in his party and ardent leftists see things his way.

But those people aren’t going to give him the votes he needs to stop Trump or his agenda.

Bipartisanship and a more reasoned approach are the only things that could save Jeffries, but that is not in the playbook of Democrat leadership in 2025.

Again, making bombastic claims on television is certainly going to garner attention.

It worked for Wisconsin Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy but ultimately ended in his censure.

If Vance’s post is true, supporters of the bill should try to encourage Jeffries and other Democrats to replicate this tactic.

Get up in Congress and make everyone endure your unhinged rants.

It seems like a surefire way to make Trump’s agenda a reality for the next three and a half years.

