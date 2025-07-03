Share
Commentary
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Commentary
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries' Theatrical House Floor Stunt to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill' Backfires, Has Opposite Effect

 By Samuel Short  July 3, 2025 at 8:48am
Share

As the House of Representatives duke it out over President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” House Minority Leader and New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is trying to whip up a frenzy of opposition.

But that plan is apparently backfiring.

Footage of Jeffries speaking on the House floor was posted to X on Wednesday, where the New York Democrat labeled Trump’s bill a “crime scene.”

“People will die, tens of thousands, perhaps year after year after year as a result of the Republican assault on the healthcare of the American people,” he claimed.

“I’m sad. I never thought I’d be on the House floor saying that this is a crime scene,” Jeffries ranted.

For context, it was reported Jeffries had been going on for several hours, trying to delay a final vote to pass the bill into the early hours of the morning.

Jeffries here is referring to significant cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act which CBS News reports totals to $800 billion.

Is Hakeem Jeffries the worst House leader Democrats have had in years?

If the congressman was trying to rally support behind his cause of opposing the bill, Vice President J.D. Vance made sure to note that it wasn’t working out.

“GOP Congressman just texted me: ‘I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes,'” Vance posted Thursday.

Whoops.

Related:
Hakeem Jeffries Breaks House Record, Still Fails to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Although this is only Vance’s word, there’s little reason to doubt him and, more importantly, Jeffries might want to try a different strategy if this is his current one’s impact.

The cameras are on.

Jeffries knows the ideologues in his party and ardent leftists see things his way.

But those people aren’t going to give him the votes he needs to stop Trump or his agenda.

Bipartisanship and a more reasoned approach are the only things that could save Jeffries, but that is not in the playbook of Democrat leadership in 2025.

Again, making bombastic claims on television is certainly going to garner attention.

It worked for Wisconsin Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy but ultimately ended in his censure.

If Vance’s post is true, supporters of the bill should try to encourage Jeffries and other Democrats to replicate this tactic.

Get up in Congress and make everyone endure your unhinged rants.

It seems like a surefire way to make Trump’s agenda a reality for the next three and a half years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




The Biggest Exodus of Wealth Is Happening in a Western Nation, And the US Should Take Note
U.S. Restaurants Ask Trump for 'Targeted Relief' Amid Fierce Crackdown
Hakeem Jeffries' Theatrical House Floor Stunt to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill' Backfires, Has Opposite Effect
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal Doubles Down on 'Disgusting' ICE 'Terrorist' Claim
Country's Bold Plan Protects Citizens from AI Threat
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation