Hakeem Jeffries Tries Slamming Trump, Accidentally Invents New Nickname MAGA Loves

Is this the best Hakeem Jeffries can come up with?

The Democratic House minority leader has been a virtual non-factor during the first weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term in office, relegated to the background amid the extraordinary energy coming from the Republican White House.

But he’s making a buzz in a video making the rounds on social media, showing him giving Trump a new nickname — and it’s one Trump supporters are taking like a badge of honor.

Hakeem Jeffries unveils his nickname for Donald Trump. [drumroll] “Captain Chaos” pic.twitter.com/sLIKb9bgLH — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 19, 2025

“Captain Chaos and extreme MAGA Republicans spent last year promising to lower the cost of living and running away from Project 2025 as if it didn’t exist,” Jeffries said in the video, in a clear reference to Trump and the controversial policy plan drafted by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

The video is undated, but Jeffries’ abridged remarks are similar to wording he used in an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” (sans “Captain Chaos”), so it’s likely they’re part of Democratic talking points aimed at undermining Trump’s support.

But judging by the reaction on social media, where it had gotten more than 1 million views by early Wednesday afternoon, the effect is exactly the opposite.

Hmm, Captain Chaos? I love it! — Raging Cajun in #Jesusland (@SAINTFAN1918) February 19, 2025

LOL. That sounds awesome. The Democrats are lost. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) February 19, 2025

The problem for Democrats like Jeffries is that they are completely missing the mood of the country that put Trump back into office in November.

In the face of near-monolithic opposition to Trump from the establishment media, in the face of virtually all celebrities, cultural institutions, academia and even a corrupted legal system, voters by a decisive margin returned Trump to power exactly because he represents a disruption of the current order.

Democrats see that as a threat, the same way hidebound, cowardly European “allies” saw Vice President J.D. Vance’s acting as a champion for freedom of speech last week at the Munich Security Conference as a threat.

But that’s because what Democrats and the socialists-in-all-but-name who run most Western democracies regard as “chaos,” Trump supporters see as a refreshing, long-overdue restoration of individual rights and responsibilities for American citizens.

Democrats look at initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency and at innovators like mega-billionaire Elon Musk as chaotic threats to the established order. But since the established order is that of a sclerotic government, where leftist repression reigns supreme and progressive policies poison the lives of future generations, that “chaos” is more than welcome.

In fact, it’s a fair bet that tens of millions of Trump’s voters in November weren’t doing it so much out of supporting the man himself as supporting the change he represents. And they’re getting it.

Jeffries and his fellow leaders in the Democratic Party either can’t, or won’t, allow themselves to understand how soundly they were repudiated in November.

They can’t, or won’t, allow themselves to see that too many Americans have come to understand that the “order” Democrats love is the suffocating “order” of the straitjacket and the prison cell to their countrymen.

So they think “Captain Chaos” is an insult?

To normal Americans who watched for four years as the Joe Biden White House debased a noble country at home and abroad, who watched as the Democratic Party grew increasingly, insanely detached from reality as most humans experience it, it’s simply an acknowledgment that Trump is changing the rules of the game.

And that change is benefiting the cause of freedom.

So, “Captain Chaos” is the best Jeffries can do?

To Trump’s supporters, it’s about the best thing there is to say.

