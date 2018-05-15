Haley Blames Hamas for Violence, Walks Out Before UN Palestinian Ambassador Speaks

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blocked a U.N. Security Council resolution on Tuesday calling for an investigation into Israel’s conduct in clashes with Palestinian protesters at the Jewish state’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Haley later walked out of the Security Council session as the Palestinian representative to the U.N. began to speak.

The Washington Examiner reported a proposed U.N. statement was introduced by Kuwait calling for an investigation to decide if the Israel Defense Forces violated international bans on “willful killing and willfully causing great suffering.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 60 people died and another 2,700 suffered injuries during protests on Monday, according to CNN.

Haley put the blame squarely on the terrorist group Hamas for orchestrating the violent protests in Gaza.

“In recent days, Hamas terrorists, backed by Iran, have incited attacks against Israeli security forces and infrastructure,” she said.

“I ask my colleagues here in the Security Council, who among us would accept this type of activity on your border?” Haley contended. “No one would. No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has. In fact, the records of several countries here today suggest they would be much less restrained.”

Haley further argued that Hamas called for a breaching of the border fence with Israel.

“Hamas maps and social media show the fastest routes to reach Israeli communities in case demonstrators make it through the security fence,” she said. “They have reported on Hamas messages over loudspeakers that urge demonstrators to burst through the fence, falsely claiming Israeli soldiers were fleeing, when in fact they were not.”

Haley later walked out of the room before Palestinian Permanent Observer to the U.N. Riyad Mansour addressed the Security Council.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this odious massacre committed by Israel occupation forces,” he said.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro recounted on Fox News Tuesday that the Palestinians in Gaza elected Hamas to lead them in 2006, shortly after Israel withdrew from the territory.

“Hamas is a State Department designated terrorist group, and one of the worst terrorist groups on the planet,” said Shapiro, “yet we’re supposed to believe this is Israel’s fault that Hamas is trying to storm the border.”

“This is what terrorist groups do,” he added. “When terrorist groups get a civilian killed, they are happy because they know the media coverage will be that Israelis killed civilians.”

