Haley Gives Unequivocal ‘No’ to UN Push for ‘Legally Binding’ Climate Pact with US

The United Nations has approved a proposal that would streamline international environmental law and codify it under one “legally binding” document enforceable over all nations, according to Fox News.

French President Emmanuel Macron is sponsoring the initiative.

United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced before the vote that the U.S. would reject it.

“When international bodies attempt to force America into vague environmental commitments, it’s a sure sign that American citizens and businesses will get stuck paying a large bill without getting large benefits,” Haley told Fox News in a statement Tuesday.

“The proposed global compact is not in our interests, and we oppose it,” she said.

Thank God for Nikki Haley — chuck curtis (@chuckcurtis) May 10, 2018

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres joined Macron in pushing the pact through the international body.

“It is about our duty of care to provide an environment that supports the health, well-being, dignity and prosperity of everyone on this planet,” Guterres said. “Let us support this worthy initiative.”

The Global Pact for the Environment is a first-of-its-kind treaty designed to form a coordinated resistance to climate change by universalizing environmental laws that are widely variate from country to country.

The United Nations would enforce those laws.

UN, environment, global pact… What could go wrong? — Mr. Abercrombie🇨🇦 (@HughAbercrombi3) May 9, 2018

The U.N. initiative was a direct attack on national sovereignty, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change” author Marc Morano said on his website, Climate Depot.

Do agree with the U.S. decision to vote against the global climate pact? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“The U.N. and France are pushing this new global pact on the environment, which will be binding to all the nations that sign onto it,” Morano said.

RELATED: The 7 Biggest Obama Programs Trump Has Crippled or Done Away With

“They are essentially performing a bait and switch: first, they got the nations to sign onto the allegedly ‘voluntary’ U.N. Paris climate pact and now they are ratcheting up the environmental commitments with this new pact,” he continued.

“The new pact could become the EU on steroids with all nations that sign onto it being forced to bow to new regulations emanating from U.N. bureaucrats,” Morano added.

The U.N. General Assembly approved the resolution 143-5 Thursday with seven abstentions.

Joining the U.S. in voting against the resolution were Russia, the Philippines, Syria and Turkey.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.