Haley on Bolton: He Disdains the UN as Much as I Do, We’ll Work Great Together

By Rebekah Baker
April 10, 2018 at 4:21pm

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday that she and newly appointed National Security Advisor John Bolton will work well together, in part because of their shared contempt for the U.N., Reuters reported.

“I know John Bolton well,” Haley said during an event at Duke University in North Carolina. “I’ve gotten advice from him, I’ve talked to him. I know his disdain for the U.N.; I share it.”

“I think we’re going to have a great working relationship.”

Haley was responding to Duke professor of political science and public policy Peter Feaver, who asked whether Haley was concerned that Bolton  — “because he’s been there and because he has a strong view about the U.N.” — would try to tell her “what to do.”

“No, he wouldn’t do that,” Haley responded.

Haley explained that after her appointment to be U.N. ambassador, she asked to have a seat on the national security council because “that’s where the decisions are made and I wanted to be in the room when they made them.”

“I said to the president, ‘I’m not going to be a wallflower or a talking head,” she continued.

“And he said, ‘Nikki, that’s why I want you to do this.'”

Haley has frequently taken the U.N. to task for its mistreatment of Israel, and has called for the United States to cut back its funding of the organization.

“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran, & Syria, it is the Council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name,” Haley said last month in response to the Council’s five resolutions condemning Israel. “Our patience is not unlimited. Today’s actions make clear that the organization lacks the credibility needed to be a true advocate for human rights.”

During the George W. Bush presidency, Bolton was the U.S. ambassador for the U.N.

He, too, has come out strongly against the organization.

“There is no United Nations,” he said in a 1994 speech before the Global Structures Convocation in New York.

“There is an international community that occasionally can be led by the only real power left in the world, and that’s the United States, when it suits our interests and when we can get others to go along.”

“The Secretariat Building in New York has 38 stories,” he continued. “If you lost 10 stories today it wouldn’t make a bit of difference. The United Nations is one of the most inefficient inter-governmental organizations going. UNESCO is even worse.”

