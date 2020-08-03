A newly released presidential job approval poll significantly damages a media narrative that portrays President Donald Trump as wildly unpopular and all but certain to lose to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November election.

In fact, the survey finds that Trump’s approval is much higher than that of his predecessor during the same time period of each man’s respective first term in office.

According to a survey released by Rasmussen Reports, Trump has the approval of more than half of likely voters three months ahead of the November election.

Despite a once-in-a-century health crisis, a surge in violent crime in inner cities and a culture war, 51 percent of those surveyed by Rasmussen in the Monday tracking poll who plan on voting in November say they approve of the president’s job performance.

Of those asked, 40 percent said they “strongly approve” of the job the president is going.

On the question of disapproval, 47 of likely voters said they disapprove of his job performance.

According to the survey, 41 percent of respondents said they “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

FOR – AUG 3, 2020 – Daily Presidential Snapshot National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 51% Men LV App – 53% Women LV App – 50% GOP LV App – 79% Dem LV App – 30% Ind LV App – 49% White LV App – 49% Black Total LV App – 48% Other Non-White Total LV App – 63% https://t.co/mXtfS3C4QK pic.twitter.com/HXl9OPcASo — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 3, 2020

While not holding the confidence of 47 percent of those polled who say they are likely to vote in November is not necessarily something for Trump supporters to celebrate, it is relatively good news.

A number of national polls have shown the president trailing Biden by double digits. The RealClearPolitics average Monday favored the Democrat by 7.4 percentage points.

Of course, many prominent pollsters had similar things to say prior to Trump’s 2016 election win, you’ll recall.

Much like in 2016, Trump is battling Democrats, the entire legacy media and Big Tech.

But this time around, the president is also facing a foreign-born pandemic and its effects on life and the economy, a coordinated campaign to destabilize the country and a Democratic Party that will not underestimate him.

Despite the challenges, the majority of likely voters approve of his job performance, according to the Rasmussen poll on Monday.

That number’s significance cannot be overstated.

For comparison, former President Barack Obama polled at 44 percent approval on the same date during his first term, Aug. 3, 2012.

Obama roundly defeated Republican Mitt Romney three months later to capture a second term in the Oval Office.

The response from likely voters is also significant in that it comes at the beginning of August, when many voters are just beginning to seriously evaluate the candidates.

There are still more than 90 days until the November election, which equates to a lifetime in the world of national politics.

That is three months for voters to continue to evaluate Trump’s performance, and an equal amount of time for Biden’s credibility and competence to be decided by the electorate, with debates still on the horizon.

That is assuming Biden moves ahead with plans to debate Trump, which some Democrats are cautioning him against.

The Rasmussen poll surveyed 1,500 likely voters with a sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

