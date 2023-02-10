Hall of Fame NFL Player Sues Accuser for $100M After Being Removed from Super Bowl Coverage

A Dallas Cowboys legend is filing suit against a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is seeking $100 million from a female hotel employee, according to the New York Post.

He’s accusing the Arizona hotel and the woman of orchestrating a plot to damage his reputation, TMZ reported.

The details of the allegation against him haven’t been revealed.

Irvin claims he’s being “railroaded” as a target of cancel culture in the lawsuit, filed Thursday, according to the Post.

The allegation spurred the NFL Network to remove Irvin from its coverage of Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, according to the Post. The Dallas Morning News reported that ESPN also removed Irvin from its Super Bowl programming.

Irvin said he was made to move to a different hotel following an interaction with the hotel employee on Sunday that didn’t progress beyond a simple handshake.

The retired receiver and football analyst said he spoke to his accuser for less than a minute after having drinks with a former teammate.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Morning News.

“This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

“There was definitely nothing physical,” he said. “That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room.”

“I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me,” he added, according to the Post.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, rejected the allegation and said it was damaging to his client’s reputation.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life,” McCathern told TMZ.

“Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

Irvin won three Super Bowls during his tenure with the Cowboys and was named a first-team All-Pro in 1991.

