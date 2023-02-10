Parler Share
News
Sports

Hall of Fame NFL Player Sues Accuser for $100M After Being Removed from Super Bowl Coverage

 By Richard Moorhead  February 10, 2023 at 3:20pm
Parler Share

A Dallas Cowboys legend is filing suit against a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is seeking $100 million from a female hotel employee, according to the New York Post.

He’s accusing the Arizona hotel and the woman of orchestrating a plot to damage his reputation, TMZ reported.

The details of the allegation against him haven’t been revealed.

Irvin claims he’s being “railroaded” as a target of cancel culture in the lawsuit, filed Thursday, according to the Post.

Trending:
'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

The allegation spurred the NFL Network to remove Irvin from its coverage of Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, according to the Post. The Dallas Morning News reported that ESPN also removed Irvin from its Super Bowl programming.

Irvin said he was made to move to a different hotel following an interaction with the hotel employee on Sunday that didn’t progress beyond a simple handshake.

The retired receiver and football analyst said he spoke to his accuser for less than a minute after having drinks with a former teammate.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Morning News.

“This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

“There was definitely nothing physical,” he said. “That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room.”

“I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me,” he added, according to the Post.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, rejected the allegation and said it was damaging to his client’s reputation.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life,” McCathern told TMZ.

Related:
Buffalo Bills Owner Suffers Brain Injury After Cardiac Arrest, Daughter Reveals

“Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

Irvin won three Super Bowls during his tenure with the Cowboys and was named a first-team All-Pro in 1991.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Thieves Hit Oscar Mayer Wienermobile During Stopover
Senators Float Disturbing Possibility After Classified Briefing on Chinese Balloon
Police Release Body Cam Footage from Shooting of Non-Binary Suspect During Domestic Terrorism Raid
Adidas Shares Tank After Company Warns It May Lose Over $1 Billion After Dropping Kanye West
Hall of Fame NFL Player Sues Accuser for $100M After Being Removed from Super Bowl Coverage
See more...

Conversation