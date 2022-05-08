A woman who was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame has been charged in the March death of a 75-year-old man.

Tamara Lynn Sytch, who was known as “Sunny” in her WWE days, was arrested Friday by the Ormond Beach Police Department, according to WESH-TV.

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, who was stopped at a traffic signal, died in the March 25 crash after he was struck by a vehicle in a chain-reaction accident of which Sytch has been accused of starting.

Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes that struck the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, police have said, according to the Daily Mail.

Tamara Lynn Sytch — a former pro wrestling star who performed under the name ‘Sunny’ — was arrested and charged with causing the death of a motorist during in a traffic crash last month in Ormond Beach, Florida https://t.co/saQgE2ApAq — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2022

Tamara Sytch, aka Sunny, should be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. She doesn’t deserve to be there. — 🍌 🎀 𝒟𝒶𝒹𝒹𝓎 𝒢𝒾𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶 🎀 🍌 (@GiannaRed2k22) May 7, 2022



Police offered their condolences to the victim.

Should this star be booted from the hall of fame? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 56% (625 Votes) No: 44% (496 Votes)

“Our heartfelt thoughts remain with the Lasseter family as we proceed with this case,” the. Ormond Beach Police Department said in a statement. “This is still a very active and ongoing investigation, and we will continue to pursue any evidence or leads.”

Lasseter was taken to a hospital after the accident but died there. The occupants of another car in the crash were injured, according to NewsDaytonaBeach.

@TheJimCornette WWE Star Tamara Lynn ‘Sunny’ Sytch Arrested on DUI Manslaughter Chargehttps://t.co/1dLK4uGFYM — Ismael Tirado Jr. (@IsmaelTiradoJr1) May 8, 2022

Police said that toxicology reports showed that at the time of the accident, Sytch had a blood-alcohol content of 0.280, more than 3.5 times the legal limit.

She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI property damage.

Sytch was jailed with a bond set at $227,500 but bonded out of Volusia County Jail on Saturday, according to WESH-TV.

Lasseter’s daughter filed a suit against Sytch, accusing her of negligence. James Pente, identified as a friend of Lasseter’s, was also named in the civil suit because he rented the car Sytch was driving at the time of the accident, according to NewsDaytonaBeach.

WWE Hall Of Famer Tamara Sytch Charged In Seaside With 6th DWI https://t.co/eXWAM0YQbb — ArlenePronesti (@empoweredarlene) February 27, 2019

Tamara Lynn Sytch, more commonly known by her ring name “Sunny,” was charged after police say she threatened to kill a man with scissors. https://t.co/b40dI163k8 — Red Bank Patch (@RedBankPatch) January 14, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Sytch had six previous DWI arrests, including one in New Jersey in which she was charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.