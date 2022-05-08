Share
News
Sports

Hall of Famer Arrested and Hit with Serious Charges Relating to Elder's Death

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2022 at 1:53pm
Share

A woman who was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame has been charged in the March death of a 75-year-old man.

Tamara Lynn Sytch, who was known as “Sunny” in her WWE days, was arrested Friday by the Ormond Beach Police Department, according to WESH-TV.

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, who was stopped at a traffic signal, died in the March 25 crash after he was struck by a vehicle in a chain-reaction accident of which Sytch has been accused of starting.

Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes that struck the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, police have said, according to the Daily Mail.

Trending:
Hall of Famer Arrested and Hit with Serious Charges Relating to Elder's Death


Police offered their condolences to the victim.

Should this star be booted from the hall of fame?

“Our heartfelt thoughts remain with the Lasseter family as we proceed with this case,” the. Ormond Beach Police Department said in a statement. “This is still a very active and ongoing investigation, and we will continue to pursue any evidence or leads.”

Lasseter was taken to a hospital after the accident but died there. The occupants of another car in the crash were injured, according to NewsDaytonaBeach.

Police said that toxicology reports showed that at the time of the accident, Sytch had a blood-alcohol content of 0.280, more than 3.5 times the legal limit.

She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI property damage.

Related:
Dave Chappelle Not Happy with What Progressive DA Is Doing for His Attacker

Sytch was jailed with a bond set at $227,500 but bonded out of Volusia County Jail on Saturday, according to WESH-TV.

Lasseter’s daughter filed a suit against Sytch, accusing her of negligence. James Pente, identified as a friend of Lasseter’s, was also named in the civil suit because he rented the car Sytch was driving at the time of the accident, according to NewsDaytonaBeach.

According to the Daily Mail, Sytch had six previous DWI arrests, including one in New Jersey in which she was charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dave Chappelle Not Happy with What Progressive DA Is Doing for His Attacker
Hall of Famer Arrested and Hit with Serious Charges Relating to Elder's Death
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentence Lowered by Ten Years, Judge Says Five of the Guilty Counts Were 'Repetitive'
Firebomb Crashes Through Window of Pro-Life Headquarters, Threatening Message Left on Building
Justice Alito Cancels Appearance, Reports Indicate He and His Family Have Been Moved to an Undisclosed Location
See more...

Conversation