Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Baby Girl with 'Patriotic Name'

Hallmark Channel actress Jill Wagner welcomed her first baby last week, announcing the strong, patriotic name she chose for her newborn.

Wagner, 41, gave birth to a healthy daughter on April 17 at 12:36 p.m., People reported. Her husband, 44-year-old David Lemanowicz, was by her side through the ordeal.

The baby is Wagner’s first child and the second for Lemanowicz, who has a 10-year-old daughter named Lija.

The couple chose their daughter’s name to honor Lemanowicz’s time in the military, Wagner told People.

The couple shared a photo of their daughter wrapped in a flowered blanket with her name, Army Gray Lemanowicz, printed on a sign.

“She was conceived on July 4 so we wanted a patriotic name and my husband is in the military so we chose her first name to be Army,” Wagner told People.

“We thought that was a good name to honor both. Her middle name is Gray (spelled the American way, with an A) because I have always loved that name. It is strong, intelligent, soft and feminine all in one … which is what I want her to be.”

Big sister Lija is settling into her new family role nicely, Wagner said.

“Lija is loving being a big sis and all of the dogs are super curious about little Army Gray,” Wagner said. “I have a feeling Hank the farm dog is going to be super protective over her.”

Wagner kept an open heart and open mind about how her hospital experience might play out, especially in the middle of current hospital restrictions regarding visitors.

“Having to give birth in a mask was not ideal but the silver lining throughout was that it allowed my husband and me to have this one-on-one intimate time with [Army] before we brought her home with no distractions,” Wagner said.

“It was some of the best sleepless moments of my life.”

Wagner added that she now sees her husband of three years “in a whole new light” after watching him interact with their newborn.

“He has been my rock through all of it,” Wagner told People.

“The most I have ever been attracted to him was when I saw him hold her for the first time. This has definitely created a bond with us like no other.”

As the couple adjusts to life with a newborn, Wagner reported things are going well.

“Army has been a great baby so far,” she said.

“We actually got a decent block of sleep last night, a whole 4-hour run, which was amazing. While I know it’s hard not getting my whole 8 hours, which I love.”

“I don’t mind the lack of [sleep]. She is worth it all!”

