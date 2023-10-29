Share
News

Halloween Horror: 2 Killed, at Least 18 Injured as Holiday Celebration Erupts in Gunfire, Sending 'Hundreds' Into Panic

 By Joe Saunders  October 29, 2023 at 10:39am
Share

Halloween horror took a real-life turn early Sunday after a street dispute escalated into a gunfight in a Florida city’s nightlife district.

In a night that ranks as one of Tampa’s biggest party events of the year, shots rang out. Hundreds panicked.

And the results were deadly.

Two victims were killed and 18 were injured after gunfire erupted about 3 a.m. in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa, according to WFLA-TV in Tampa.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups that broke out as bars were closing and Halloween revelers flooded the streets, WFLA reported.

Trending:
Suzanne Somers Death Certificate Reveals Actual Cause of Death: Report

And that made for greater collateral damage from the fight, Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said, according to the station.

“Between these two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Bercaw said, WFLA reported.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, one individual was arrested after surrendering to police.

The report did not describe what charges were involved.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe?

Bercaw was asked if the shooting was gang-related but said only that it was “part of the investigation,” according to the Times.

Of the two fatalities, one died at the scene and one was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead there, the Times reported.

Of those injured, at least some were hurt in the frightened stampede that followed the shootings, rather than the actual gunfire, according to the Times.

The New York Post reported that the shooting started with an initial volley of about 12 shots, followed by eight more.

Multiple videos posted to social media conveyed the horror and confusion of the scene:

Related:
J6 Prosecutor Facing Over a Decade in Prison After Being Accused of Violent Crime

One even appeared to show an individual drawing a weapon.

According to the Times, the Saturday night before Halloween is traditionally a packed affair in Ybor City, a district of bars and restaurants northeast of downtown Tampa.

“For decades, the city hosted the Guavaween parade and festivities, featuring thousands of costumed revelers popping in and out of clubs up and down Seventh Avenue,” the Times reported.

Given that history, there were about 50 police officers in the area when the shooting broke out, according to WFLA.

It’s not unusual after a public shooting incident for Democratic politicians to immediately start talking about more gun control. In Tampa on Sunday, the city’s Democratic Mayor Jane Castor filled the role immediately, publishing a social media post that blamed the incident on “bad decisions” and a “proliferation of readily available guns.”

“We can affect one half of this equation,” she wrote.

Bercaw asked for the public’s help with any video of the morning’s events that could help with the police investigation, according to the Times.

“We need that video,” he said. “We’re going to hold those accountable and we’re going to bring them to justice but we need the cooperation of the community for that. And that is our ask.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Halloween Horror: 2 Killed, at Least 18 Injured as Holiday Celebration Erupts in Gunfire, Sending 'Hundreds' Into Panic
11-Year-Old Boy Made Grand Marshal of Debauched Orlando 'Pride' Parade
KJP Makes Biden Admin Priorities Very Clear by Ignoring Anti-Semitism Question to Launch Defense of Muslims
IDF Getting Restless as Biden Appears to Hamper Israel's War Efforts from 6,000 Miles Away: Report
Sunny Hostin Says Jim Jordan 'Terrorized' Her During Hearing - The Tape Tells the Real Story
See more...

Conversation