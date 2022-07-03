Share
'Halo' Saves Formula One Driver from Devastating 3-Car Crash That Sent Him Into a Wall

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 1:54pm
The driver of a Formula One racing car involved in a cringe-worthy crash Sunday was posting on social media within hours of the accident, citing a safety device for saving his life.

The incident took place at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone speedway.

Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu’s car was hit by another vehicle, according to USA Today.

The car of driver George Russell appeared to be hit from behind, sending his car into Zhou’s Alfa Romeo.

Zhou’s car flipped immediately after that initial contact and skidded, leaving a trail of sparks.

The car then hit a tire barrier and crashed into a fence, coming to rest there on its side.

Zhou noted that he was protected by what is called a Halo, a bar that runs above where the driver sits to protect his head.

Zhou, 23, later posted from Twitter.

“I’m ok, all clear,” Zhou tweeted. “Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!”


As noted by ESPN, the Halo entered Formula One racing in 2018 as a step to save lives, but “was controversial, with many traditionalists as it was such a big step away from the unprotected look of cars.”

According to the Daily Mail, the device proved its worth in a separate race at the same track Sunday.

During the F2 feature race, racer Dennis Hauger landed on top of Israeli Roy Nissany in an accident.

Nissany, like Zhou, emerged from the crash without serious injuries.

Alfa Romeo team manager Beat Zehnder said Zhou spoke to the crew right after the accident.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, Jr. would go on to win the Formula One race, which was restarted after the crash.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
