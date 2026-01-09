Halperin Breaks Down ICE Shooting Footage: 'The Car Hits Him' Before the Shot

Mark Halperin on Wednesday analyzed the video of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minnesota.

A federal agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an ICE enforcement operation Wednesday, drawing angry responses from Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. On “2WAY Tonight,” Halperin focused on a sequence of events, urging viewers to slow the footage and assess what officers faced in real time during the encounter.

“So this is after the officers have approached the vehicle, and they’ve asked her to get out of the vehicle. And she backs up and then she starts going forward. Now, you’ll see three officers, the two closest to the vehicle are the most germane. One of them has asked her to get out. She’s declined. The other officer is the officer who shoots. You see him obscured in the background,” Halperin said. “And I think the critical question for us here as we’ve watched these is, does he fire at her before he’s hit by the car? Even then, that wouldn’t mean it wouldn’t be this positive that it’s murder, but does he fire after he’s hit?”

Halperin urged viewers to look at the incident through the officer’s perspective.

“Imagine from his point of view. They’ve asked her to get out. She hits the accelerator, and she hits him. What’s he supposed to do at that point? He’s holding a gun. What’s he supposed to do?” Halperin asked. “Play number two, please. This is a different angle, and it’s the angle that’s the clearest. You can see, again, it’s a little bit from a distance, but it’s the clearest angle that shows, without a doubt, that the car hits him.”

Halperin said a clearer camera angle removes doubt about the critical moment in the ICE shooting.

“Again, there’s no doubt. There’s some angles people have seen. You can’t tell that the car hits him. This angle makes it clear. The car does hit him. And it appears from the audio and the video that, again, he fires only after, only after he’s hit,” Halperin said. “Play number six, please. Car backs up. This is in slow motion. Car backs up, and then it goes forward. Very close there in terms of the timing, but it appears that he is hit by the car speeding towards him.”

ICE agents have faced escalating violence in recent months, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem saying the officer involved in Wednesday’s Minneapolis incident had already survived a June attack.

“Over 100 of these vehicle rammings happen in just recent weeks, and this must stop. ICE alone is facing a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against all of them,” Noem said. “In fact, the very same officer who was attacked today had previously been dragged by an anti-ICE rioter who had rammed him with a car and drug him back in June. He sustained injuries at that time as well. And let me remind you why we’re all here in this city today and why we’ve been here.”

Noem said that the Department of Justice should classify vehicle attacks on law enforcement as domestic terrorism and pursue charges accordingly. She argued that using cars as weapons against officers amounts to coordinated terrorist activity and said the administration intends to bring it to an end.

